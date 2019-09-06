The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
• Marcus Clyde Adkins, 30, Mildred Lane, driving without valid license, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, protective header.
• Bianca Chemere Blackmon, 39, Olivia Way, aggravated assault, false statement or writings; conceal facts or fraudulent documents, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Macario Castellanos Contreras, 20, Church Street, driving without valid license, speeding - 15-24 over.
• Tammy Lynn Cook, 54, Conyers, probation violation.
• Dhanraj Deonarine, 38, Johnson Terrace, public drunk.
• Kimberly Joy Digh, 45, Dearing Woods Bend, criminal attempt to commit a misdemeanor, possession of tools for commission of a crime.
• Marquis Jelar Dukes, 28, Blackwell Street, simple battery - FV.
• Monica Naomi Hamilton, 26, County Line Road, criminal trespass, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, probation violation (2).
• Wendell Holt Herrington, Jr., 42, Henderson Mill Road, probation violation.
• Nickolis Devonta Howard, 23, Puckett Street, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, receipt possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property - F, probation violation.
• Quantarius Lamarco Howard, 25, Puckett Street, criminal trespass, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - F.
• Matthew Dylan Igarashi, 24, Conyers, theft by shoplifting - M, probation violation.
• Britney Danielle Jennings, 24, Bramble Bush Trail, battery - FV.
• Christopher Bernard Johnson, 46, Stone Creek Drive, probation violation.
• Christopher Blake Johnston, 32, Poplar Street, Porterdale, probation violation.
• Cecil Conell Lewis, 57, South Brown Street, driving while license is suspended or revoked, escape - F, probation violation.
• Jacquelyn Elaine Mann, 26, Alpharetta, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
• David Allen Manning, 35, Robertson Road, Mansfield, probation violation (2).
• Alexander Michael Marion, 31, Conyers, probation violation (2).
• Douglas Lee Martin, 53, homeless, probation violation.
• Bryan Scott McDougal, 30, Monroe, probation violation.
• Willie Keith Minor, 56, Salem Road, criminal trespass.
• Randy James Mobley, 41, County Line Road, probation violation.
• Tyler Jacob Morgan, 32, Rocky Plains Road, parole violation, probation violation.
• Kamesha Keyata Neal, 26, Ellenwood, probation violation.
• Jamal Senoia Price, 32, homeless, probation violation.
• William Matthew Rice, 39, Country Creek Road, Newborn, probation violation.
• Kevin Ray Shedd, 51, Decatur, public drunk.
• Lorenzo Lamar Shipley, 34, Brown Bridge Road, battery - FV, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, probation violation.
• Amanda Nicole Silva, 29, Pleasant Hills Court, probation violation.
• Destiny Shuntrel Smith, 23, Morris Drive, driving without valid license, failure to yield right-of-way, no proof of insurance.
• Robert Glenn Tanner, 50, Lunsford Circle, probation violation.
• Timothy Joseph Thornton, 36, Villa Rica, harassing phone calls, terroristic threats and acts - F (2).
• Tanner Titmas, 28, Social Circle, simple assault.
• Shawn Bradley Wagner, 18, Conyers, forgery - 2nd degree - F, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of Schedule I controlled substance (ecstasy), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Antonio Oneal Walker, 41, Conyers, probation violation.
• Tony Oneal White, 45, homeless, probation violation.
• Tammy Renae Wilson, 50, Dalton, probation violation.
• Timothy Michael Wren, 38, Deer Run, Newborn, probation violation.
• Clevan Aguilar Jr., 34, Westview Drive, DUI - alcohol, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, speeding - 14-24 over.
• Alexis Denise Allen, 24, Tuskegee Institute, Ala., possession of marijuana less than an ounce, open container.
• Aaron Jasper Anderson, 36, Yancy Road, DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, speeding - 45 miles and over.
• Sonya Kaye Blair, 41, Rutledge, probation violation.
• Joseph Daniel Brooks, 31, Meadow Overlook Drive, simple battery - FV.
• Dearra Sanquonya Brown, 20, Puckett Street, disorderly conduct.
• Jospeh Michael Cason, 61, Ballground Road, cruelty to children - 3rd degree, reckless conduct.
• Tamara Lynn Cason, 55, Ballground Road, cruelty to children - 3rd degree, simple battery - FV.
• Clarissa Monique Dudley, 25, Conyers, driving while license is suspended or revoked, improper passing.
• Shayna Noreen Etheridge, 33, Griffin, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Navarro Devon Griffin, 23, Conyers, theft by receiving stolen property - M.
• Shannon Jarrod Hyman, 35, Monticello, driving while license is suspended or revoked, DUI - alcohol, open container.
• Rodneisha Jemiya Nakia Jackson, 23, Brookwood Drive, criminal damage to property - 2nd degree, terroristic threats and acts - F.
• Charlinta Naesha Jeff, 28, Magnolia Heights, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Kameryn Luann Kirkpatrick, 28, Magnet Road, probation violation.
• Shannon Danielle Kirkpatrick, 24, Ballground Road, cruelty to children - 3rd degree, simple battery - FV.
• Treasure Ladairan Lackey, 22, Lakeside Circle, battery.
• Erica Danielle Lumpkin, 31, Social Circle, destroy, remove, conceal, encumber, transfer, deal with property, etc.
• Duwayne Anthony Mascoll, 33, Lithonia, speeding - 14-24 over.
• Kobe Deon Norman, 17, Oxford Road, Oxford, criminal trespass - FV.
• Alfred Elias Nunez, 38, Parr Farm Road, Covington, disorderly conduct.
• Joshua Lee Ogletree, 38, Rutledge, aggressive driving, criminal damage to property - 2nd degree, reckless conduct., reckless driving.
• Javier Arvizu Ortega, 40, Center, Texas, driving without valid license, speeding - 14-24 over.
• Hailey Lauren Parker, 18, Porterdale, burglary - 1st degree - F.
• David Wayne Phills, 39, Atlanta, driving while license is suspended or revoked, improper lane usage.
• Ruben Daandrae Price, 36, Conyers, DUI - alcohol, speeding - 15-24 over.
• Heather Nicole Reagin, 26, Pitts Chapel Road, Newborn, public drunk.
• Ashley Danielle Sailer, 27, Haygood Avenue, Oxford, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Bookert Rashid Spencer, 26, Summerville, S.C. driving while license is suspended or revoked, speeding - 14-24 over.
• Vonangelo Stylus Thompson, 41, Lithia Springs, DUI - alcohol, speeding - 35-44 over.
• Megan Ari Tolbert, 29, Smyrna, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute.
• Christopher Cortez Usher, 28, Lower River Road, driving while license is suspended or revoked, DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Johnathan Antonio Walker, 25, Port St. Lucie, Fla., driver to use due care; proper use of radio or mobile telephone, DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Kelvin Quintavious Whidby, 28, Post Road, Shady Dale, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Ashley Shanta White, 25, Lilburn, driving without valid license.
• Martez Latavius White, 28, Cypress Drive, driving while license is suspended or revoked, speeding - 15-24 over.
• Joseph Bernard Williams, 49, Madison, driving while license is suspended or revoked, speeding - 25-35 over.
M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence