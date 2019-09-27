The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
• Jesus Aguilar-Sanchez, 35, Brown Bridge Road, aggravated assault.
• Drexel Jordon Alexander, 25, Lithonia, probation violation.
• Jeffrey Robert Arlynn Jr., 43, South Salem, N.Y., DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, open container, speeding - 14-24 over, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Behnam Reza Aryafar, 56, Barber Road, criminal damage to property - 2nd degree, possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain crimes, reckless conduct.
• Akiernea Barkley, 36, Lackey Street, probation violation.
• Jeffery Opollion Brown, 40, Thrasher Road, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy - F, child molestation, electronically furnishing obscene materials to minors, enticing a child for indecent purposes, incest, rape, sexual battery - M, sodomy - F, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Joshua Dean Cade, 27, Conyers, probation violation.
• Michael Mason Canup, 57, Anderson Creek Road, probation violation.
• Amber Elaine Chambers, 28, Jack Neely Road, probation violation.
• Jeffery Wayne Dale, 48, homeless, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving, theft by receiving stolen property - F, theft of lost/mislaid property - M, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Jerrod Vizquel Dodson, 20, Creekside Trail, simple assault (against pregnant person), simple battery against person who is 65 or older or is pregnant at time of offense.
• Horace Maurice Dyer, 38 White Laurel Lane, probation violation.
• Jerry David Ervin Jr., 26, Powder Springs, battery - FV, cruelty to children - 3rd degree, driving while license is suspended or revoked, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency telephone call, simple assault, theft by taking - F, parole violation.
• Deonte Dearris Lamar Freeman, 25, Green Commons Drive, parole violation.
• Tina Durden Fuller, 53, Bennet Road, disorderly conduct.
• Alexander Bernard Hall, 27, Flat Shoals Road, probation violation.
• Shelby Taylor Hammock, 41, Jefferson, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of Schedule II controlled substance (Percocet), possession of Schedule IV controlled substance (Clonazepam), possession of Schedule IV controlled substance (Xanax), possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
• Felicia Denise Jester, 45, Hampton, probation violation.
• Christy Lynn Jones, 38, Varner Street, probation violation.
• Jeremy Terrell Justice, 33, Atlanta, probation violation.
• Tommy Lee Kell, 22, Monticello, probation violation.
• Deshawna Janell Lee, 25, Pebble Brooke Pass, probation violation.
• James Kenneth Michael III, 44, Acorn Way, probation violation.
• Christi Nicole Morgan, 26, Flat Shoals Road, probation violation.
• Brian Preston Nichols, 33, W. Wade Street, Oxford, terroristic threats and acts - M, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Alfred Elias Nunez, 39, Old Monticello Street, probation violation.
• Saheed Olelekan Oladapo Jr., 19, Green Leaf Road, Conyers, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, probation violation.
• Marlon Sheldon Oscar, 25, homeless, probation violation.
• Skyler Jade Price, 28, Falcon Ridge Road, Newborn, driving while license is suspended or revoked, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, no proof of insurance.
• Rebecca Dianne Reid, 53, Ga. Highway 162 Connector, probation violation.
• Thomas Jerry Silvey, 50, Lithonia, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Shanquita Yvonne Slater, 32, McDonough, probation violation.
• Joshua James Sorrells, Rocky Plains Road, probation violation.
• Leon Thrasher, 61, Spring Hill Drive, DUI-alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Francisco Edward Torres Jr., 36, Airport Road, Oxford, parole violation.
• Jason Tyler Tucker, 42, Ga. Highway 81, Oxford, aggravated battery, false statements or writings; conceal facts or fraudulent documents, etc.
• Erin Tamesha Wardlow, 21, Pebble Ridge Drive, cruelty to children - 3rd degree, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone call, robbery, simple assault - FV, theft by taking - F, theft by taking - M, threaten, intimidate a disabled adult, elder person or resident.
• David Allen Wiggins, 31, Concord Road, Shady Dale, probation violation.
• Marquez Dariyana Wyatt, Conyers, aggravated assault,
• Zhikun Zhang, 35, Staten Island, N.Y., financial transaction card fraud.
• Xihui Zou, 49, Rosemead, Calif., financial transaction card fraud.
• Tracy Marie Anderson, 48, Hunters Keep, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicant, drugs without consent, drugs not in original container, DUI - drugs, turning movements.
• Corina Cierra Armstrong, 26, Conyers, probation violation.
• Janet Louise Banks, 53, Lazy Hollow Lane, violation of Georgia Employment Security Law - M.
• Jalisa Maria Blackwell, 29, Carter Street, interference with custody - M.
• Alexandria Lauren Botkin, 19, Flat Shoals Road, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Candray Caines, 45, Union City, driver to use due care; proper use of radio or mobile telephone, improper lane usage, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• James Edward Chambers Jr., 30, Lakeside Trail, disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Derek Ryan Claborn, 34, W. Sycamore Court, theft by receiving stolen property - M.
• Erskin Anthony Coleman, 59, Marietta, battery.
• Keith Allen Costley, 41, Branch Wood Drive, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Jesse Dean Davis, 39, Athens, public drunk.
• Gregory J. Donerson, 49, Fairburn, obstructing or hindering person making emergency phone call, public drunk.
• Laurel Ashton Farris, 29, Rodney Way, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Christopher Mylow Hamilton, 37, Lithonia, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, no proof of insurance, possession of Schedule I controlled substance.
• Dean Maurice Hew, 37, Wexford Way, battery - FV, cruelty to children - 2nd degree - F, tampering with evidence - F.
• Tyler Dale Ledbetter, 19, Alcovy Way, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Deshawna Janell Lee, 25, Pebble Brook Pass, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Deborah Diane Lenox, 69, Bermuda Run Drive, simple battery.
• Alvaro Roque Lopez, 18, Conyers, speeding - 14-24 over, driving without valid license.
• Gerald Dewayne McKinney, 44, Brandon Drive, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Mykayla Ashley Merriweather, 21, Winfield Trace, driving while license is suspended or revoked, speeding - 25-34 over.
• Steven Robert Mickles, 36, Conyers, destroy, remove, conceal, encumber, transfer; deal with property subject to security, etc.
• Justin Michael Mills, 36, Bradenton, Fla., contraband, hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, possession and use of drug-related object.
• Matthew Lee Moore, 31, Conyers, DUI-alcohol.
• Dwayne Bernard Moss, 43, Conyers, DUI-alcohol, improper lane usage, open container.
• Christopher Shawn-Alexander Norton, 18 Petty Street, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Alexis Deanna Rodriguez, 28, Access Road, driving without valid license.
• Joely Alejandra Rodriguez Sime, 37, Main Street, Porterdale, driving without valid license, improper lane usage.
• Vanessa Lawanda Sanchez, 31, Ga. Highway 142, battery - FV, criminal damage to property - 2nd degree, simple battery - FV.
• Trupti Samir Shah, 43, Loganville, standards for brake lights and signal devices, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer.
• Ernest Leroy Simmons, 46, Conyers, driving without valid license.
• James Monroe Sizelove, 50, Ga. Highway 142, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Seth Peter Tepfer, 51, Decatur, driving while license is suspended or revoked, operation of vehicle without current license plate.
• Phyllis Deniter Walker, 60, Conyers, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Eligah Jeremiah Williams, 19, Griffin, criminal trespass.
• Franchot Kendall Williams, 48, New Castle Road, DUI.
M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence