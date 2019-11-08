The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
• Jabir Makin Kendrick Booker, 31, Sunflower Lane, probation violation.
• Garnett Silk Brown, 24, Fieldcrest Walk, aggravated assault (2), possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, robbery.
• Kevin Lee Brown, 56, Turner Lake Road, aggravated battery, cruelty to children - 2nd degree - F.
• Kareem Anthony Bruce, 30, Winchester Drive, aggravated assault, battery - FV, false imprisonment, terroristic threats and acts - F.
• Cynthia Lorane Carroll, 35, Social Circle, armed robbery.
• Roger Dwayne Cole, 29, Ga. Highway 11, failure to register as sex offender/ failure to comply with requirements.
• Traven Devarius Crosby, 22, Charlotte, N.C., aggravated assault - FV, battery - FV, criminal damage to property - 2nd degree, false imprisonment - FV, kidnapping - FV, terroristic threats and acts - F, theft by taking - M.
• Irby Eugene Daniel, 55, Starrsville Road, simple battery - FV.
• John Martin Daniel Jr., 40, Conyers, probation violation.
• Ricky Darty, 65, Hackett Street, driving while license is suspended or revoked, probation violation.
• Delanius Quintrell Dorsey, 31, Social Circle, DUI - alcohol, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, improper lane usage.
• Natasha Yvette Dunn, 35, Riverdale, possession of Schedule I controlled substance (2), possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution of sale of marijuana with intent, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, use of communication facility in commission of felony involving controlled substance.
• Jarvis Jarvell Dyer, 28, Bethany Road, aggravated assault, battery - FV, criminal trespass, false imprisonment, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone call, theft by taking - M.
• Zachary Franklin Fambrough, 23, McDonough, probation violation.
• Thomas Dale Fox, 52, Conyers, parole violation.
• Denise Robin Fuller-Lee, 17, Sable Circle, terroristic threats and acts - F.
• Justin Corey Harris, 36, Kellogg Street, Mansfield, disorderly conduct.
• Richard Charles Jacobs, 51, Salem Ridge, aggravated assault - FV, battery - FV, criminal damage to property - 2nd degree, fleeing or attempting to elude police - F, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone call, reckless driving.
• Rodney Lee Johnson, 52, Conyers, probation violation.
• Christopher Rashad Jones, 31, Kansas City, Mo., cruelty to children - 2nd degree - F, simple battery - FV.
• Robin Leigh Martin, 56, Cowan Road, probation violation.
• Phillip Wayne Martin Jr., 46, Sears Road, probation violation.
• Anthony Drew McAlister, 35, Conyers, probation violation.
• Christopher Paul McKenzie, 27, Rolling Ridge Drive, probation violation.
• Asia Chanel Melvin, 20, Navajo Trail, probation violation.
• Katie Marie Moore, 26, Fletcher Drive, Oxford, theft by shoplifting - M, probation violation.
• Santonio Marchez Ott, 37, Conyers, probation violation.
• Gerald Lamone Perdue, 26, Atlanta, probation violation.
• Scot Lewis Pippin, 47, Conyers, probation violation.
• Kenneth Earl Price Jr., 28, Atlanta, probation violation.
• Tommy Rufus Sawyer Jr., 41, Cornelia, probation violation.
• Jordan Lee Smith, 19, Ga. Highway 81, N., Oxford, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone call, possession of Schedule I controlled substance.
• Henry Andrew Sneed, 39, Monroe, probation violation.
• Darron James Stodghill, 38, Long Street Circle, Oxford, probation violation.
• Courtlee Wilton Taner, 31, Rutledge, probation violation.
• Trisha Eileen Tant, 55, Lazy Hollow Lane, DUI - drugs.
• Lisa Marie Vanella, 51, Social Circle, probation violation.
• Jaqualla Patrice White, 33, Milledgeville vehicle on roadway, giving false information.
• Clarence Bernard Williams, 28, McDonough, probation violation.
• Michael Eugene Allen, 57, Lakeview Drive, DUI - alcohol, duty upon striking unattended vehicle (object), improper lane usage, open container.
• Matthew Wayne Armstrong, 45, E. Palmetto Street, Porterdale, possession of Schedule I controlled substance (heroin), possession of hydrocodone, possession of methamphetamine, speeding - 15-24 over.
• Erica Dianne Babcock, 22, Loganville, entering auto (2), probation violation.
• Eric Lee Baisden, 40, Laurel Drive, driving without valid license, duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.
• Reggie Joseph Barras, 38, Basile, Va., theft by shoplifting - M.
• Leonita Pace Best, 38, Conyers, theft bye shoplifting - M.
• Chantoya Elissa Brown, 27, Barshay Drive, battery - FV, criminal trespass.
• Alex Devon Crumbley, 20, Kirkland Road, disorderly conduct.
• Stephano Alexander Dorsey, 30, Social Circle, DUI - alcohol, vehicles to drive on right side of roadway.
• Sharia Lakel Franklin, 27, Conyers, forgery - 1st degree.
• Tanesha Latice Hamm, 29, Conyers, forgery - 1st degree.
• Justin Corey Harris, 36, Kellogg Street, Mansfield, public drunk.
• Erin Nichole Herron, 36, Ga. Highway 36, criminal damage to property - 2nd degree.
• Hazel Visaka Jay, 42, Lithonia, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• William Nathaniel Jowers, 22, Macedonia Church Road, Oxford, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, riding on roadways and bicycle paths, tampering with evidence - M.
• Patrick Gregory Kolbe, 26, Statesboro, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Brandon Phillip Lawson, 27, Pebble Crossing, DUI - alcohol, open container, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Darren Steve Lindsey, 41, Belmont Trail, discharging firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon, reckless conduct, unauthorized discharge of firearms within 50 yards of public highway.
• Jonathan Dale Long, 37, Winder, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Darryll Bernard Moss Jr., 17, Valley View Drive, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Charles Wyatt Myers, 22, Mimosa Road, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Brittney Ann Pike, 31, Jackson, theft by shoplifting - M.
• April Christina Sasser, 47, homeless, criminal trespass.
• Eddie Lee Stinson III, Kirkland Road, DUI - alcohol (less safe),
open container.
• Treyvorius Lamarian Stodghill, 20, Petty Street, possession of alcohol by minor, public drunk, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Kyler Zane West, 22, Gregory Road, DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence