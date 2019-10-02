The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
• Travis Andrews, 37, Monticello, driving while license is suspended or revoked, operation of vehicle without current license plate.
• Kevin Lee Banks, 33, Helen Road, criminal trespass, escape - F, loitering and prowling, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Jahmeek Desire Bennett, 17, Wellington Ridge, loitering and prowling, unlawful threat of injury/damage to deter criminal street gang member.
• Laqusha Shondel Briggs, 41, Conyers, criminal trespass, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, theft by shoplifting - F.
• Kimberly Lynn Campbell, 34, Magnolia, Ohio, probation violation.
• Kenneth William Cavender Jr., 34, Flovilla, probation violation.
• John Anthony Criswell Jr., 35, Spillers Drive, probation violation.
• Timothy Elvis Davis, 55, Wheat Street, disorderly conduct.
• Marquise Tyrell Dennis, 21, Meadow Ridge Drive, entering auto, false statement within political subdivision, loitering or prowling, possession of tools for commission of crime.
• Crystal Marie Edmonds, 34, Duluth, probation violation.
• Charles Fitzgerald Ellis, 49, Atlanta, probation violation.
• Ariyan Quanya Franklin, 17, Mary Farms Court, kidnapping, robbery.
• Davon Bernard Franks,, 28, Rhodes Walk, probation violation.
• Jashaun Dillon Graham, 18, Kirkland Road, theft by receiving stolen property - M.
• Rodney Steven Griffin, 52, Conyers, probation violation.
• Matthew Dean Hawkins, 44, Townley Road, Oxford, probation violation.
• Shelley Renee Haywood, 38, Branchwood Drive, probation violation.
• Demonta Urian Head, 21, Mary Farms Court, kidnapping, robbery.
• Destiny Lee Hewell, 17, Stone Street, Oxford, kidnapping, robbery.
• Anecia Lynette Hill, 48, Eastwood Forest, probation violation.
• Mark Timothy Hurst, 51, Peoples Street, parole violation.
• Waymond Alexander Ivey Jr., 51, Warner Robbins, probation violation.
• Dexter Leonard Jackson, 55, Broken Branch Court, probation violation.
• William Eugene Johnson, 52, Conyers, probation violation.
• Olivia Karlar, 18, Green Acre Drive, false statements or writings; conceal facts or fraudulent documents.
• Willtrivius Sanquia King, 28, Johnson Drive, probation violation.
• Michelle Lynn Kirkpatrick, 36, Stockbridge, probation violation.
• Bart Eugene Lee, 51, Miranda Drive, Monroe, probation violation.
• Sabrina Sueela Lowry, 23, Collinsville, Ala., theft by shoplifting - M.
• Adrian Brandon McDonald, 49, Social Circle, probation violation.
• Daquan Travon Moton, 22, Macon, probation violation.
• Bernard Lee Parker, 50, Scottdale, probation violation.
• Jonathan Crawford Phillips, 23, Greenfield Way, aggravated assault, battery, discharge of gun or pistol near public highway or street, reckless conduct.
• Kristie Michelle Richardson, 35, Cinnamon Oak Circle, cruelty to children - 2nd degree - F, murder - 2nd degree.
• Amanda Shea Rombough 40, Clayton, probation violation.
• Kevin Patrick Schugg, 31, Jackson, possession of cocaine.
• Nicholas Makes Shafer, 18, Broad Street, Porterdale, aggravated assault, armed robbery, kidnapping.
• David Antonio Smith, 32, Creek Way, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, open container, probation violation.
• De’Andre Cornelius Smith, 18, Washington Street, aggravated battery, armed robbery, kidnapping.
• Troy Keith Smith, 54, Lagrange, probation violation.
• David Jerrell Stephens, 45, Atlanta, probation violation.
• Kyle Scott Stiles, 27, Grandview Road, Mansfield, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession and se of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Gregory Emanuel Terrell, 34, Valley Court, probation violation.
• Taylor Latonia Usher, 20, Monroe, criminal damage to property - 2nd degree, terroristic threats or acts - M.
• David Bryant Walker, 32, Piper Road, violation of family violence order.
• Ikaria Shai’ron Washington, 23, Wellington Drive, aggravated assault, armed robbery, contributing to the delinquency of minor, kidnapping.
• Larry O’Neal White, 43, Morningside Drive, probation violation.
• Erice Jermaine Williams, 24, Spillers Drive, simple battery - FV, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Ajon Lamar Bagley, 17, Windsong Drive, disorderly conduct.
• April Michelle Beal, 37, Holmes Court, driving without valid license.
• Duane Allen Carson, 39, Athens, public indecency.
• John Anthony Criswell Sr., 51, Union Point, probation violation.
• Tyler Anthony Demps, 20, Silver Ridge Road, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Wesley Calhoun Durant, 45, Dayton Way, hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, driving while license is suspended or revoked, improper backing.
• Leroy Sanchadze Freeman, 27, Mountain Court, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, following too closely, obstruction of hindering law enforcement officers.
• Tiara Charlene Gaines, 26, Melody Circle, criminal damage to property - 1st degree, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Emily Noelle Giles, 23, Poplar Street, Porterdale, disorderly conduct.
• Jermaine Dmarr Harris, 34, Brookstone Court, driving while license is suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance.
• Jamika Andrea Harrison, 30, Laurenburg, N.C., driving while license is suspended or revoked, no through traffic in residential area.
• Noel C. Hernandez, 24, Loganville, driving without headlights, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Mark Timothy Hurst, 51, Covington, driving while license is suspended or revoked, DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, no seat belts.
• Demarcus Lekell King, 22, Blackwell Street, failure to dim bright lights, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, no seat belts, tires.
• James Christopher Lackey, 31, Cardav Court, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Shaun Allen Lavette, 31, Greensboro, N.C., disobeying traffic control device, driving without valid license.
• Harry Brian Long, 56, Mary Road, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance (Xanax), possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
• Fabian Lopez-Cazares, 24, Stone Creek Parkway, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Phillip Jason Metler, 40, Willow Shoals Drive, brake lights and turn signal required, no proof of insurance, probation violation.
• Omogor Daniel Mgbor, 35, Bunting Place, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Linda Dianne Mikulcik, 46, Main Street, Porterdale, driver to use due care; proper use of radio or mobile telephone, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Charles Dominic Moye, 42, Tara Drive, disorderly conduct.
• Talley Sugg Moye, 38, Tara Drive, disorderly conduct.
• Arthur James Murray, 60, Navajo Trail, DUI - alcohol, no seat belts, open container.
• Ingrid May Robinson, 45, Lithonia, driving while license is suspended or revoked, failure to yield when entering highway, no proof of insurance.
• Edith Guadalupe Rodriguez, 40, Flat Rock Road, Oxford, driving without valid license.
• Na’im Yacuub-Jibrill Shokoor, 23, Monticello, disorderly conduct.
• Jackie Bernard Shavers, 43, Madison, battery - FV.
• Terry Duntrell Smith Jr., 20, Morris Drive, disorderly conduct.
• Steven Lee Stowe, 34, Settlers Grove Road, speeding - 15-24 over, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence