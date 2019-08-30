The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
• Shad Eric Aaron, 43, Hightower Trail, Oxford, probation violation.
• Amanda Constance Braatz, 30, Decatur, probation violation.
• Rhonda Lisa Broome, 55, Rosebery Road, possession of methamphetamine, windshields and windshield wipers.
• Merrill Da’Moon Brown, 19, Harmony Place burglary - 1st degree - F, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of tools for commission of crime.
• Edward Anthony Carroll, 37, St. Louis, Mo., probation violation.
• Charlie Jerome lark, 54, Hendrix Circle, probation violation.
• Kristopher Tyler Clark, 29, Willow Springs Drive, probation violation.
• James Edward Clowers, 32, Chimney Court, probation violation.
• Michael Anthony Fernandez, 29, Bramble Bush Trail, simple battery - FV.
• Anthony Morris George, 53, homeless, obstructing highways, streets, sidewalks and other public passages, pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
• Ronald Fitzgerald Grant, 53, Lithonia, burglary - 1st degree - F, criminal trespass, theft by taking - F.
• Gregory Grant Jr., 39, Crestfield Circle, driving while license is suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - F, passing on solid yellow lines, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Monique Lashea Gray, 34, Calhoun, probation violation.
• Gregory Griffith, 51, Decatur, probation violation (2).
• Justin Blake Hall, 31, Field Road, driving while license is suspended or revoked, open container, theft by receiving stolen property - F, probation violation.
• James William Hardegree, 31, Rolling Ridge Drive, probation violation.
• Desmond Deneen Harris, 29, Hollis, probation violation.
• Harley Ann Harvard, 29, South Pine Street, Mansfield, probation violation.
• Dillon Kain Heck, 26, Conyers, probation violation.
• Michael Louis Humphrey, 30, Riverbend Drive, probation violation.
• Kevin Clyde Kirkman, 53, Social Circle, driving while license is suspended or revoked, no seat belts, open container.
• Jason Charles Lackey, 40, Conyers, battery, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, probation violation.
• Birneta Tanisha Lawrence, 49, Scarlett Drive, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - F, no tag lights, reckless driving.
• Allister Norman Ligister, 38, Sunflower Lane, probation violation.
• Jermaine Antonio Lopez, 35, Hidden Branches Way, probation violation.
• Anthony Q. Manzella, 51, Covington, loitering or prowling, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
• William Joseph Martin, 35, City Pond Road, probation violation.
• Jeremy David Mote, 26, King Street, criminal trespass.
• Lafabian Carmario Pope, 42, Stone Mountain, probation violation.
• Elizabeth Ann Storey, 27, Conyers, forgery - 4th degree - M.
• James Patrick Studdard, 38, Five Oaks Drive, simple battery - FV.
• Anthony Michael Vasquez, 31, Middle Village, N.Y., fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer - F, reckless driving, serious injury by vehicle, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Kayte Lee West, 43, Old Ga. Highway 138, Oxford, probation violation.
• Gregory Mark Wharton, 22, Lassiter Drive, removal or abandonment of shopping carts, that by shoplifting - F, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Anthony Terrell Williamson, 23, Bethany Road, burglary - 1st degree - F, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of tools for commission of crime.
• Tony Terrell Atwater, 29, Myrtle Grove Lane, DUI - per se, improper stopping on highway.
• Brandy Michelle Bell, 40, Jackson, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Juvenal Bermundez-Gonzalez, 56, Grandview Road, Mansfield, driving without valid license.
• Nasir Black, 18, Lithonia, loitering or prowling.
• Darrell Lee Cammon, 57, Heaton Place Trail, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon.
• Tyler D’Andre Campbell, 19, Trelawney Court, disorderly conduct.
• Gregory Deshawn Carrr, 32, Jericho Drive, violation of Family Violence order.
• John Richard Cash, 20, Stone Mountain, loitering or prowling.
• Kamari Jerome Cash, 18, Lithonia loitering or prowling, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Ignacio Rene Chavarria-Mendoza, 33, East Point, probation violation.
• Kenny Ray Craig Jr., 26, Cedartown, theft by receiving property stolen in another state - M.
• Tonya Michelle Davis, 33, Cindy Court, Oxford, battery - FV, cruelty to children - 2nd degree - F - FV.
• Terry Hugh Day, 62, Arrowhead Boulevard, public drunk.
• Branden Joshua Donaldson, 18, Helen Road, disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• John Wesley Edwards, 31, Conyers, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officers.
• Lester Foster, 55, Ivy Street, driving without a valid license.
• Jami Monique Griggs, 17, Social Circle, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Ravin Janay Hernandez, 18, Settlers Grove Road, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Bobby Eugene Jackson, 46, Perry Circle, Oxford, theft by receiving stolen property - M.
• Kylian Jamaal Lofton, 27, Lithonia, DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, speeding - 14-24 over.
• Jody Chaplin Meek, 46, Monroe, sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs, theft by taking - M.
• Christopher Andrew Park, 18, What Coat Street, Oxford, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Frank Shadeed Saleem Jr., 36, Atlanta, probation violation.
• Courtney Leighton Certain, 25, Monroe, theft by taking - M.
• Alayna Willois Smith, 36, Atlanta, DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Christy Lee Stephens, 45, Ga. Highway 142, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Temeturcis Latrelle Stephens, 28, Porterdale, driving while license is suspended or revoked, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled or revoked registration, no child restraint.
• Tony Stephen Stinchcomb, 61, Westview Drive, driving while license is suspended or revoked, no brake lights.
• Patrick Gerard Thomas, 26, Salem Road, false imprisonment, simple battery - FV.
• Keith Allen Wages, 29, Field Crest Walk, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Reginald Dawayne Wheeler, 29, Conyers, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence