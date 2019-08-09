The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
• Tyler Jarrett Allen, 21, Ivy Street, Covington, probation violation.
• Charles Jeffery Bailey, 35, Jackson, probation violation.
• Michael Wayne Beusse, 53, Monroe, probation violation.
• James Marques Blackwell, 32, Plum Orchard, probation violation.
• Charles David Blalock, 36, Social Circle, probation violation.
• Jeremy Bymun Bowick, 42, Ga. Highway 36, Covington, parole violation.
• Christopher Martin Brewer, 30, Okmulgee, Ok., probation violation.
• Kenneth Browning Jr., 53, N. Lake Drive, crossing county/state guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, forgery - 3rd degree - F, identity theft fraud when using possessing identity information concerning a person, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, theft by deception - F.
• Melinda Dawn Chambers, 39, Cornish Mountain Road, Oxford, forgery -4th degree - M (2), theft by receiving stolen property - M.
• Steve Daryl Connell Sr., 61, Emory Street, Oxford, probation violation.
• Samantha Gail Crouse, 27, Columbus, possession of Schedule II controlled substance.
• Travis Lee Freeman, 34, Access Road, probation violation.
• Tommy Addison Gilbert, 32, Emerson Trail, interfering with a 911 call, simple battery - FV.
• Marzondria Shakitta Hall, 32, Champions Chase, battery - FV, violation of family violence order.
• Bobby Harper, 38, Conyers, probation violation.
• Mark Anthony Hyatt, 50 Crestview Drive, disorderly conduct, DUI - multiple substances, public drunk.
• Demara Michelle Jenkins, 34, Palmetto Street, Porterdale, probation violation.
• Jerry Lee Kimble, 40, Albany, probation violation.
• John Stewart King, 45, Harvard Drive, driving without valid license, operation of vehicle without current license plate.
• Andrew James Lamkin, 35, Winder, probation violation.
• Megan Chelsea Lane, 28, Lawrenceville, probation violation.
• Manuel Macias, 34, Conyers, driving without valid license, following too closely.
• Levi Maddox Jr., 40, Harmony Place, probation violation.
• Richard Franklin Mapp, 36, Fayetteville, N.C., probation violation.
• Jason Lee Mitchell, 41, Bethany Road, criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting - F, probation violation.
• James Edward Mooney, 19, Conyers, theft by receiving stolen property - F.
• Lisa Elaine Owenby, 52, Gregory Road, probation violation.
• Bernard Omarshariff Patterson, 37, Duluth, probation violation.
• Michael Shane Pierce, 32, Rocky Creek Road, Mansfield, simple battery - FV.
• Tyrone Pittman, 44, Dublin, driving without valid license, vehicle turning left.
• Germell Devon Potter, 23, Conyers, loitering and prowling.
• Donald Lee Ridley, 29, Ashton Drive, cultivation of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Earl Donell Roach, 56, homeless, failure to register as sex offender or comply with requirements, probation violation.
• Antonio Rodriguez Shropshire, 26, Conyers, probation violation.
• Jason Keith Slaton, 35, N. Porter Street, Newborn, probation violation.
• Austin Lee Sullens, 22, Ga. Highway 142, theft by taking - M.
• Christopher James Sumner, 55, Carlton, probation violation.
• Jimmy Jamene Thomas, 44, Sorrrell Street, probation violation.
• Treshawn Marquise Walker-Scott, 21, Winfield Drive, probation violation.
• Quontavious Da’Shun Weatherly, 20, Stone Mountain, probation violation (2).
• Brian Christopher Whitmire, 37, Edge Drive, Oxford, criminal trespass.
• Jordan Rhohoan Wilson, 18, Lithonia, theft by receiving stolen property - F.
• James Leonard Bell Jr., 65, Kinnett Road, possession of marijuana - F, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Wesley Theron Clark Jr., 29, Monticello, probation violation.
• Erica Sandra Coleman, 19, Fox Meadows Drive, affray (fighting).
• Erin Randall Coleman, 17, Fox Meadows Drive, affray (fighting).
• Timothy Lee Cook, 52, Lithonia, probation violation.
• Amanda Marie Cooper, 22, Conyers, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of drug-related objects, speeding - 10-14 over.
• Larriauna Darnesha Cunningham, 18, Snellville, affray (fighting).
• Janita Syporia Farmer, 31, Hillside Lane, aggravated assault - FV, criminal damage to property - 2nd degree.
• Javarie Deandre Farmer, 33, Hillside Oak Lane, simple battery - FV.
• Bernard Foster, 52, Covington Bypass Road, driving while license is suspended or revoked, registration and license requirement; penalties.
• Brandon James Gatt, 25, Social Circle, simple battery - FV.
• Raymond Russell Haldeman, 55, Hasty Drive, Conyers, driving while license is suspended or revoked, windshields and windshield wipers.
• Anthony Jahvon Harris, 32, Willow Shoals Drive, parking in handicapped zone.
• Stanley Henderson, 56, Monroe, DUI - alcohol, DUI - alcohol (less safe).
• Keyocee Dontaraus Horton, 37, Ford Street, probation violation.
• Chelsea Patrice Howard, 27, Ashton Drive, possession and use of drug-related objects, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Logan Izaiah Hunter, 32, Stewart Hollow Lane, cruelty to children - 3rd degree, terroristic threats and acts - F.
• Rafiell Fernando Jones, 37, Conyers, DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Alfrica Kupenda King, 33, Rocky Creek Road, Mansfield, disorderly conduct.
• Eric Samuel Lester, 46, Pineneedle Drive, simple battery - FV.
• Staton Earl Linwood, 48, Rich Square, N.C., theft by shoplifting - M.
• Stacy Laquintin Lotts, 48, Ga. Highway 142, driver to use due care; proper use of radio or mobile telephone, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Derrick Lydell Mathis, 45, Rosemary Lane, driving while license is suspended or revoked, standards for brake lights and signal devices.
• Melvin Shane Mims, 17, Social Circle, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Omoisegun Taiywo Naida, 35, Creekview Drive, theft by taking - F.
• Ariel Monai Nichols, 22, Decatur, possession of marijuana with felony intent, possession of marijuana - F.
• Michqual Jeremy Paige, 23, Green Acres Drive, simple battery.
• James Emery Peppers, 18, Loganville, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Tony Bernard Ranger, 61, Washington Street, possession and use of drug-related objects, tampering with evidence - M.
• Marcus Leon Riles, 35, Silver Willow Walk, DUI - alcohol, improper stopping on highway.
• Victor Alexander Rodas, 46, Campbell Road, battery - FV, cruelty to children - 3rd degree (2).
• Kyle Taylor Sensing, 32, Atlanta, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Menhininehn Rahima Smith, 30, Kestrel Circle, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Syanechn Mahwo Smith, 28, Kestrel Circle, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Daquan Centrael Spicer, 17, Salem Road, disorderly conduct, simple battery.
• James Lee Treadwell, 55, Ga. Highway 212, public drunk.
• Lydell Antwan Williams, 25, Old River Road, possession of firearm by convicted felon.
• Yolanda Luventa Wilson, 38, Anniston, Ala., driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Valerie Denise Woods, 32, Hidden Branch Way, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• James William Wren, 67, Worsham Street, failure to stop at stop sign, vehicle to drive on right side of roadway, DUI - alcohol.
M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence