The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
• Robert Eugene Anderton, 49, Loganville, possession of methamphetamine.
• Bryan Jonathan Evans, 38, homeless, criminal trespass - FV, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, possession of methamphetamine.
• Steven Watson Broad, 42, Monroe, probation violation.
• Damond Tony Lovell Brooks, 20, Mountain Ridge, Covington, failure to stop at stop sign, possession of schedule I controlled substance (ecstasy).
• William Keith Bullard, 45, Conyers, probation violation.
• Tara Louise Carter, 32, Powder Springs, probation violation.
• Debbie Nichole Cruce, 35, Williamson, probation violation.
• Jamiel Xavier Evans, 19, LaGrange, simple battery - FV.
• Jelani Harold Forde, 28, Goshawk Walk, probation violation.
• Alex Deleon Garcia, 20, Arlington Drive, disobeying traffic control device, financial transaction card fraud, open container, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of tools for commission of crime, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution of sale of marijuana with intent.
• Joseph Dwayne Gier, 32, Conyers, probation violation.
• Hasana Zakiyyah Grant, 20, Conyers, open container, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of tools for commission of crime, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution of sale of marijuana with intent.
• Hope Belinda Greene, 47, Loganville, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, stopping, standing or parking prohibited on the roadway side of any vehicle stop.
• Bryan Richard Haynes, 41, Conyers, probation violation.
• Demetrius Terrell Holt, 48, Nixon Circle, simple battery - FV, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
• Demilo Ponchorello Johnson, 41, Atlanta, aggravated stalking, terroristic threats and acts - F, probation violation.
• Brian John Knoph, 57, Ga. Highway 36, driving while license is suspended or revoked, operation of vehicle without current license plate.
• Joshua Seymore Lemon, 30, Nelson Drive, probation violation.
• Travarus Devontae McCollum, 21, Allen Drive, possession of Schedule I controlled substance.
• Allan Shane Moore, 50, Newnan, probation violation.
• Charles Wyatt Myers, 22, Mimosa Road, possession of methamphetamine.
• Lonnie O’Neal Norman, 48, Cat Paw Court, Oxford, probation violation.
• Harmony Justice Novitch, 40, East Ellijay, probation violation.
• James Eugene Payne, 50, City Pond Road, probation violation.
• Corey Antwan Roberson, 26, Rosewood Circle, open container, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for commission or crime, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana with intent, receipt possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon, use of firearm by convicted felon during commission of crime, probation violation.
• Tonya Ann Sexton, 38, Conyers, probation violation.
• Lamar Rozelle Simmons, 46, Ivans Circle, battery - FV.
• Nathan Paul Sorrows, 49, homeless, probation violation.
• O’Neil Devon Thompson, 23, Conyers, financial transaction card fraud.
• Jennifer Renee Waddell, 34, Loganville, probation violation.
• Quindarious Eugene Webb, 26, West Street, simple battery - FV, terroristic threats and acts - F.
• David Leon White, 26, Odum Circle, driving without valid license, knowingly driving motor veiled on suspended, cancelled or revoked registration, no proof of insurance.
• Quintarious Demon White, 27, Laurel Street, Porterdale, battery - FV.
• Misty Dawn Wilson, 39, Conyers, probation violation.
• John William Anderson, 37, Culleoka, Tenn., theft by shoplifting - M.
• Ashley Nichole Anglin, 34, Hazel Street, Porterdale, disorderly conduct.
• Christy Michelle Anglin, 38, Hazel Street, Porterdale, disorderly conduct.
• Brandy Michelle Bell, 40, Jackson, theft by receiving stolen property - M, theft by receiving stolen property - F.
• Sherida Nicole Blackman, 38, Oak Hill Road, driving while license is suspended or revoked, failure to stop at stop sign.
• William Terry Bradley, 29, Conyers, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Antonio Deon Brooks, 22, Wisteria Circle, DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, speeding - 10-14 over, turning movements.
• Jerel Edwin Brown, 51, Stone Mountain, DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, open container.
• Destiny Dawn Brownlee, 23, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Carlos Nickell Cooper, 43, Florence Lane, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Randez Jordan Cooper, 19, Pembroke, driving while license is suspended or revoked, speeding - 14-24 over.
• Tammy Michelle Dalbec, 54, Social Circle, DUI - drugs.
• Nakia Leshawn Reagin, 32, Kirkland Road, theft by shoplifting.
• Tyrese Nelson Ford, 20, Victoria Boulevard, Oxford, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Marlon Demetri Hardeman, 47, Shenandoah Lane, DUI - alcohol, failure to stop at stop sign, improper lane usage.
• Steven Todd Hawkins Jr., 30, Pinecrest Drive, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Kaleb Anthony Lahr, 17, Social Circle, carrying weapon in school safety zone, school functions as non-license holder.
• Joshua James McKinnie, 29, Conyers, driving without valid license, open container.
• Atif Hamman Muhammad, 44, Middleton Drive, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• William Kenneth Newman, 48, Milledgeville, conversion of payments for real property improvements.
• Myles Julian Parham, 25, Oakridge Drive, driving while license is suspended or revoked, operation of vehicle without current license plate.
• Cassy Pierre, 22, Woodland Court, drugs not in original container, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, no tail lights, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of Schedule II controlled substance (hydrocodone), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Marion Joseph Plymel, 61, Griffin, aggressive driving, DUI - alcohol, stalking - M.
• Jeffrey Clifford Prince, 31, Pembroke Place, driving without valid license.
• Joseph Blake Ramey, 27, Ivy Street, Porterdale, driving while license is suspended or revoked, notice of change of address or name, operation of vehicle without current license plate.
• David Gene Schoonover, 58, Thomas Trail, battery - FV, criminal trespass.
• Kenya Denise Searcy, 38, Ivans Circle, battery - FV.
• Adrianne Brielle Smith, 27, Oxford Road, Oxford, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Earnest Smith Jr., 51, River Hill Drive, Porterdale, driving while license is suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance.
• Calvin Jamal Stephens, 26, Mill Street, driving without a valid license.
• Samuel James Strickland, 40, Oak Hill West Road, theft by shoplifting - M.
M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence