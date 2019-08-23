The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
• Jessquarius Cornelius Benton, 26, Moores Drive, probation violation.
• Ralph Dennis Blackmon Jr., 50, Conyers, probation violation.
• Robert Jordan Boggs, 29, Cannon Court, Oxford, aggravated assault, burglary - 1st degree - F, criminal trespass, cruelty to children - 3rd degree.
• Ashley Diandra Brinkley, 32, Conyers, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Jeremy Brian Brumbaugh, 41, Riverdale, probation violation.
• Gary Lamar Comer, 53, Jackson, probation violation.
• Cory James Crozier, 23, County Line Road, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Jeonni Lumille Cunningham, 17, Wellington Ridge, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, theft by receiving stolen property - F, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Joshua Blake Day, 28, Social Circle, probation violation.
• Stephanie Ruth Digby, 44, Hapeville, Tenn., failure to stop at stop sign, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of cocaine.
• Matthew Eric Ford, 32, Monticello, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation.
• Samantha Diane Ford, 49, Gainesville, probation violation.
• Thomas Alvin Frix, 68, Social Circle, simple battery.
• Denario QUintell Gaither, 3i7, Wesley Street, Oxford, probation violation.
• Nicholas Ryan Gay, 25, Flat Shoals Road, probation violation.
• Jenny Sue Gower, 34, Conyers, probation violation.
• David Hammond, 25, Decatur, probation violation.
• Clayton Scott Hardy, 24, Monticello, DUI - alcohol (less safe), improper lane usage, open container.
• Michelle Danielle Harvey, 33, Broad Street, Porterdale, battery.
• Ricky Lamar Heath, 47, Conyers, probation violation.
• Jessie Cordavious Henderson, 25, Puckett Street, probation violation.
• Amanda Marie Herrick, 31, Monroe, probation violation.
• Tanaka Miyake Jefferies, 39, Morris Drive, probation violation.
• Adonis Jordain King, 18, Morris Drive, child molestation - M - victim is 14 but less than 16; offender 18 or younger, probation violation.
• Jennifer Nichole Kinna, 31, homeless, probation violation.
• Jamarcus Antwon Latimore, 20, Lee Street, probation violation.
• Charles O’Neal Lawrence, 38, Waterford Road, driving while license is suspended or revoked, no seat belts, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon, turning movements.
• Steven Ashley Lee, 46, Stone Creek Drive, theft by taking - M.
• Melissa Leigh Loggins, 38, Ga. Highway 81, S., probation violation.
• De’Anthony ONeal Maddox, 17, Ivy Street, Porterdale, theft by shoplifting - M, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Devon Anthony Mastin, 35, Dove Point Circle, criminal trespass.
• Alatrese Monetta McCall, 41, Atlanta, parole violation.
• Jason Dean Meadors, 32, Lithonia, probation violation.
• Joseph Migan, 70, Ivy Street, Porterdale, probation violation.
• Leonard Charles Moody Jr., 40, Wisteria Drive, aggravated assault - FV, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
• Jakeia Breanna Morgan, 22, Mote Crossing Road, probation violation.
• A’Miracle Janae Nixon, 23, Stone Mountain, probation violation.
• Jaide Daurtis Peterson, 26, Buck Creek Drive, probation violation.
• Kenneth David Radcliffe, 53, Conyers, probation violation.
• Henry Darnell Robinson, 34, Clarkston, probation violation.
• Jamarcus Dontaze Sims, 28, Central Avenue, probation violation.
• Luther Clark Smith Jr., 33, Moore Street, Oxford, abandonment of dependent child, driving while license is suspended or revoked, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, open container.
• Shaderria Zy’Kerria Thomas, 19, Albany, aggravated battery.
• Trevious Tyrell Triplett, 24, Harmony Place, probation violation.
• Paul Norris Washington, 56, Parker Road, driving without valid license, no driver’s license on person, speeding - 14-24 over.
• Claude Arthur Weeks, 56, Ga. Highway 20, S., driving while license is suspended or revoked, no seat belts, probation violation.
• David Allen Wiggins, 31, Concord Road, Shadydale, DUI - alcohol, following too closely, hit and run; duty to driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.
• Justin Lee Yandle, 28, Spring Court, Oxford, criminal trespass, theft by taking - M.
• Jahmeek Desire Bennett, 17, Wellington Ridge Drive, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, theft by taking - F, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Andrew Emanual Campbell, 51, Arlington Drive, public drunk.
• Joseph Brittan Campbell, 32, Lawrenceville, driving while license is suspended or revoked, knowing driving motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled or revoked registration.
• Travis Keith Carr, 32, River Ridge Trail, Oxford, theft by deception F.
• Jermaine Demario Cody, 27, Nixon Circle, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, no proof of insurance, operation of vehicle without current license plate, wrong class of driver’s license.
• Alexandria Rochelle Corbett, 29, Cindy Circle, Oxford, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Shanell Nicoe Dennis, 35, Forest Brook Drive, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Bryan Dior Goggins, 33, Stockbridge, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Dimenyon Demartez Gotel, 25, Lackey Road, driver to use due care; proper use of radio or mobile telephone, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Warren Lee Harris, 32, Sterling Lane, simple battery - FV.
• Brittney Raye Hill, 22, Chester Piper Road, refund fraud - $500 or less, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Delecia Lenteic Hubert, 39, Whitehead Court, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, open container.
• Ra’shaan Johnson, 21, Wood Street, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Kamar Rashee Jones, 46, Rosemont Parkway, simple battery - FV.
• Andrew Leeland MacDonald, 34, Robin Road, disorderly conduct, public drunk.
• Kamari Kenshaad Maddox, 24, Longstreet Circle, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Alyssa Lauren Martin, 30, Conyers, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Ilene Sheniqua Latoya Martin, 28, Decatur, DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage, improper stopping on highway.
• Alton Richard McCurry, 63, Clay Court, hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.
• Willie Keith Minor, 56, Salem Road, loitering or prowling.
• Tanijae Tiwan Sims, 17, Old Atlanta Highway, disorderly conduct, riding on roadways and bicycle paths.
• Clinton Donnell Smith, 41, Hidden Pines Drive, battery.
• Steven Cadet Smith, 52, Marie Street, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Kareem Jermain Stovall, 44, Riverclift Drive, DUI - alcohol, hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, improper lane usage, improper stopping on highway.
• Shanita Diane Swanson, 37, Sigman Road, driving while license is suspended or revoked, speeding - 14-24 over.
• Shannon Lynne Teague, 42, Bramble Bush Trail, theft by shoplifting - m.
• Benjamin Scott Thomas, 29, Livingston Way, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin).
• Kerry Sean Veasley, 47, Greenfield Way, driving without valid license, no driver’s license on person, speeding - 14-24 over.
• Aaliyah Deasia Wilson, 17, Kirkland Road, driving without valid license, failure to yield right-of-way, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence