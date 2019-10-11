The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
• April Lynn Baker, 34, Conyers, probation violation.
• Melissa Inett Benavides, 41, McDonough, probation violation.
• Brandon Shane Biddy, 23, Monticello, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property - 2nd degree (2), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M.
• Ricky Delaney Boakye, 34, Social Circle, probation violation.
• Russell Eugene Clark Jr., 49, Meadows Road, Newborn, probation violation.
• Oscar Douglas Clemons, 31, Magnolia Street, child molestation.
• Tommy Lee Craft Jr., 31, Rutledge, simple battery - FV.
• William Carl English III, 33, Boogers Hill Road, Oxford, driving while license is suspended or revoked, open container, operation of vehicle without current license plate, probation violation.
• Deandra Rena Hampton, 31, Stone Mountain, probation violation.
• Savion Isiah Hayes, 18, Stone Mountain Street, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, tampering with evidence - M, probation violation.
• Ka’ron Jacquavious Johnson, 22, Mountain Court, battery - FV.
• Anthony Bernard Jones, 44, Dawson, probation violation.
• Rachel Michelle Ludwig, 37, Elm Street, Porterdale, burglary - 1st degree - F, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
• Shemira Nicole Martin, 36, Cornus Drive, reckless conduct, simple assault - FV, violation of a Temporary Protection Order.
• John Adam Mayeer, 43, White Birch, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Manuel Lavar McClendon Jr., 17, Mountain Court, battery - FV.
• Lamontis Aristole Miley, 42, Grayson Lane, terroristic threats and acts - F.
• Kobe Deon Norman, 17, Oxford Road, Oxford, battery - FV.
• Tymyddeus Daniel Owen, 37, homeless, probation violation.
• Chadwick Theo Page, 34, Buford, probation violation.
• Jimmy Roy Plunkett, 41, Conyers, probation violation.
• Ketrich Orlando Reed, 34, 1st Avenue, deposit account fraud (bad checks) no more than $1,499 - M, probation violation.
• Melanie Cheryl Skelton, 44, Eastman, probation violation.
• Tyundrey Requon Starks, 21, Winder, probation violation.
• William Allen Stephens II, 46, Belmont Trail, probation violation.
• Chantiesha Meoshae Thomas, 24, Lynx Circle, aggravated assault - FV, improper lane usage (leaving roadway).
• Durell Deonta Thomas, 34, Monticello, probation violation.
• Natasha Michelle Thomas, 38, Buck Creek Drive, open container, possession of methamphetamine, suspended, revoked, or canceled registration.
• Rashawn Anthony Thomas, 23, River North Court, probation violation.
• Regina Lashun Welch, 33, Marietta, false statement or writings; conceal facts or fraudulent documents, fraud in obtaining public assistance, food stamps or Medicaid.
• Latoyn Anwon Whitner, 40, Conyers, probation violation.
• Travious D. Andrews, 22, Madison, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• David Devante Barber, 27, Conyers, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone call.
• Jazlen Syarii Brantley, 17, Adelaide Drive, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Chemika Ceigi Brown, 30, Magnolia Street, Porterdale, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Joshua Zane Campbell Jr., 18, Loyd Road, Newborn, theft by taking - M (2).
• Michael Angelo Enriquez, 17, Conyers, criminal trespass.
• Jessica Ann Gainey, 28, Conyers, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Kameron Isaiah Harris, 18, Dove Point, affray (fighting), disorderly conduct.
• Danielle Nicole Harvey, 34, Cypress Drive, simple battery - FV (2), terroristic threats and acts - F.
• Thomas Lavern Hirsch, 55, Forest Drive, disorderly conduct.
• Elijahwon Quintrell Jefferies, 20, Walnut Street, Porterdale, theft by taking - M, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Deandre O’Neal Johnson, 23, Victoria Boulevard, DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Deandrea Kion Johnson, 23, Victoria Road, Oxford, DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Jayvon Donte Kennedy, 28, Conyers, failure to stop at stop sign, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
• Quineshia E’Lexus Lackey, 22, Monroe, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Trista Brook Langford, 39, Highland Drive, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of Schedule II (methamphetamine), theft by shoplifting - M.
• Travis Almon Lawrence, 31, Camden Place, probation violation.
• Lawanda Nyree Lemons, 46, East Point, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Cindy Renea Maddox, 43, Covington, driving while license is suspended or revoked - F (4th or subsequent offense).
• Anthony Stephen Massey, 65, Snellville, public drunk.
• Deandre Ricardo McLeggon, 29, Heritage Pointe Drive, driving while license is suspended or revoked, speeding - 10-14 over.
• James Elmer Reagan, 39, Seymour, Tenn., deposit account fraud (bad checks) - out of state bank, forgery - 1st degree, livestock theft greater than $100 - F.
• Justin David Ricci, 33, Loganville, open container, possession of methamphetamine.
• Monise Lashan Richardson, 38, Decatur, driving while license is suspended or revoked, suspended, revoked or cancelled registration.
• Amanda Brooke Roberts, 25, Meadow Woods Drive, simple battery - FV.
• Oscar J. Sandoval-Cabrera, 25, Gaissert Road, Newborn, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Stokely Andre Stennett, 39, Lawrenceville, abandonment of dependent child.
• Dylan C. Taylor, 22, Mulberry Street, Porterdale, disorderly conduct, simple battery - FV.
• Monica Marie Taylor, 21, Mulberry Street, Porterdale, disorderly conduct, simple battery - FV.
• Gavin Alexander Tillison, 28, Tyrone, theft by taking - M.
• Tony Lee Wallis, 39, Magnolia Height Circle, battery - FV.
• Richard Austin White, 54, Ga. Highway 81, Oxford, disorderly conduct.
M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence