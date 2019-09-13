The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
♦ James Gerald Aiken II, 29, Loganville, probation violation.
♦ Roy Allamon Jr., 47, Wheat Street, driving while license is suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
♦ KLasie Lynn Arrant, 42, Ga. Highway 142, duty to give information and render aid, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of methamphetamine, probation violation.
♦ Joseph Daniel Brooks, 31, Meadow Overlook Drive, probation violation.
♦ William Lamar Cagle, 40, Kinnett Road, probation violation.
♦ Christina Michelle Cline, 37, Ivy Pointe Court, probation violation.
♦ Hayleigh Cline, 24, Wheat Street, possession and use of drug-related objects, no seat belts, possession of methamphetamine.
♦ Barry Stewart Cochran, 57, Ga. Highway 142, probation violation.
♦ Debbie Nichole Cruce, 35, Jackson, probation violation.
♦ Jahquani Dominique Daley, 21, Chesapeake Chase, probation violation.
♦ Robert Eric Derenburger, 34, Hazel Street, Porterdale, probation violation.
♦ Dante Deshon Dobbs, 22, City Pond Road, probation violation.
♦ Nathaniel David Durham, 39, Tunnel Hill, probation violation.
♦ John Lee Ford, 43, Hickory Drive, driving while license is suspended or revoked, no tag lights.
♦ Rico Deshaun Garrett, 38, Rutledge, probation violation.
♦ Evin William Herron, 25, Lithonia, probation violation.
♦ Ericka Lashanda Holsey, 39, Covington, probation violation.
♦ Jovanne Ahmir Hopkins, 28, Austell, driving while license is suspended or revoked, financial transaction card fraud, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer — F, identity theft fraud, improper lane usage, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon.
♦ Richard Hudson, 61, Mountain Drive, aggravated assault.
♦ Auderick LeeJarvis Jamison, Darvin Court, probation violation.
♦ Fredriquez Lamon Johnson, 33, Ga. Highway 142, aggravated assault, reckless conduct.
♦ Henry Robert Knight, 45, Macon, open container, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon, speeding 10-14 over, probation violation.
♦ Nathaniel Lankford, 53, Christian Circle, probation violation.
♦ Jonathon Lee Maness, 24, Magnet Road, criminal trespass.
♦ Jonathan Lynn Maroney, 39, homeless, probation violation.
♦ Daylon Alen McCurry, 19, Birchwood Drive, forgery — 3rd degree, identity theft fraud, theft by taking — M, probation violation.
♦ Aderius Alton McIntosh, 23, Greenfield Circle, probation violation.
♦ James Duff Morris, 42, Conyers, driving while license is suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, open container, suspended, revoked or cancelled registration.
♦ Rhonda Danyelle Moubray, 30, Twin Oaks Drive, probation violation (2).
♦ Kimberly Sue Payton, 56, Calloway Road, disorderly conduct, DUI-alcohol, open container.
♦ Christopher Michael Rutherford, 37, Conyers, forgery — 1st degree, identity theft fraud, probation violation.
♦ Anthony Hakeem Selby, 28, Lakeside Circle, probation violation.
♦ Steven Cadet Smith, 52, Magnolia Street, Porterdale, probation violation.
♦ Lenzo Talton Jr., 41, Riverdale, DUI-alcohol, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
♦ Tivon Montez Vassar, 24, Conyers, burglary — 1st degree — F.
♦ Christopher Finley Waid, 25, Adams Road, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled or revoked registration, no proof of insurance.
♦ Krystal Kieara Williams, 26, Atlanta, probation violation.
♦ Markelian Christopher Williams, 22, Conyers, probation violation.
♦ Justin LeBryant Winters, 29, Providence Drive, probation violation.
♦ Miracle Lanice Ashe, 22, Atlanta, criminal trespass.
♦ Dalvin Devante Bailey, 24, McGiboney Place, driving while license is suspended or revoked, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled or revoked registration, no proof of insurance.
♦ Jonquilia Tashawnda Bates, 21, Mandy Lane, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Daniel Preston Baxter, 28, Alcovy Circle, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ India Carl’nija Belcher, 19, Johnson Drive, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Jessica Elizabeth Brock, 17, Pinecrest Drive, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Shania Janice Brown, 19, Social Circle, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Eleazar Ruiz Camacho, 25, Ga. Highway 36, DUI-alcohol, improper lane usage, improper passing.
♦ Brandon Lee Chapman, 24, Monroe, DUI-alcohol, DUI (less safe), following too closely.
♦ Jazmine Sheree Dowell, 20, Powder Springs, disorderly conduct.
♦ Sophia Chinyere Ezurike, 20, Sampson Court, driving while license is suspended or revoked, improper lane usage, speeding — 14-24 over.
♦ Yannick Mone Freeman, 20, Wellington Trail, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
♦ Portia Shanel Freligh, 26, Decatur, identity theft fraud, possession of marijuana, permitting unlicensed person to drive.
♦ Philip Daniel Haught, 31, Jackson, disorderly conduct.
♦ Justin Daniel Hogan, 41, Ga. Highway 11, Mansfield, public drunk, simple assault.
♦ Nusip Jahovic, 56, Ashford Cove, simple battery.
♦ Michelle Latrice Jeff, 38, Walnut Street, simple battery.
♦ Aliksa John Jonnyboy, 25, Adams Street, driving without valid license, DUI-alcohol, improper left turn, open container.
♦ Destiny Laquan Johnson, 23, Brown Bridge Road, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
♦ Kendrick Andrez Jones, 22, West Street, driving without valid license, registration and license requirements (no tag).
♦ Oliver Alexander Joseph, 20, Conyers, simple battery.
♦ Andreonna Latrese Lane, 20, Laurel Ridge Court, driving while license is suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance.
♦ Christopher Alan Little, 24, N. Broad Street, Porterdale, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Jason Craig Little, 40, Darby Court, DUI — alcohol, improper lane usage, open container.
♦ Marcell Jude Powell, 36, Atlanta, abandonment of dependent child.
♦ Kierra Marchaye Roberts, 27, Mountain Drive, criminal trespass — FV, simple battery.
♦ Diamante Dantrell Rose, 20, Mandy Lane, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Arniqua Shanice Saunders, 18, Fieldcrest Drive, criminal trespass.
♦ Demetri Akil Sawyer, 26, Ginger Way, driving without headlights in dark, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Shakela Lawanaya Shy, 47, Mountain View Circle, drugs not in original container, DUI-drugs.
♦ La’riesh Patrice Sizemore, 19, Atlanta, aggravated assault — FV, battery — FV, reckless conduct.
♦ Iesha Keshawn Smith, 22, Morris Drive, disorderly conduct.
♦ Catherine Julia Soignoli, 18, Hightower Trail, Oxford, DUI-drugs, speeding — 15-24 over.
♦ Denquavis Deshawn Thrasher, 19, Bent Pine Court, hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.
♦ Clinton Damon Townley, 39, Kirkland Road, driving in circular or zigzag course; laying drags, DUI — alcohol, following too closely, hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.
♦ Immanuel Lawrence White, 34, Snellville, driving while license is suspended or revoked, operation of vehicle without current plate.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence