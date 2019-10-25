The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
♦ Linda Kaye Aikens, 53, Carole Drive, Oxford, probation violation.
♦ Daizona Janai Allen, 20, Duluth, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer.
♦ Robert Eugene Anthony, 41, Port Orange, Fla., probation violation.
♦ Christopher Jerome Ballard, 33, Ga. Highway 36, escape.
♦ Kevin Barrientos, 22, Conyers, probation violation.
♦ Addison Tremon Bogan, 27, Fieldcrest Walk, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, parole hold.
♦ Conrad Stanley Burnham Jr., 41, Bishop, probation violation.
♦ Alexander Meagan Carter, 32, Alcovy Forest Drive, DUI-drugs, endangering a child by driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
♦ Tariq Jamil Dunston Jr., 19, Spring Valley Trace, probation violation.
♦ Kiah Ezeckiel Fields, 49, McDonough, terroristic threats and acts — F.
♦ Stephen Donnovan Folkes, 25, Trelawney Circle, theft by receiving stolen property — M.
♦ Lemuel Laterius Hayles, 30, Conyers, probation violation.
♦ Trey Hamilton Johnson, 38, Snellville, criminal trespass, forgery — 4th degree — F.
♦ James David Jones, 39, South Street, probation violation.
♦ Joel Karan Jones, 44, Decatur, battery — FV (2), cruelty to children — third degree (4).
♦ Demarcus Rashad Kemp, 31, Cannon Street, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon.
♦ Dion A♦ nthony King, 20, Crestfield Circle, probation violation.
♦ Eureka Shamitte Mitchell, 43, Morris Drive, probation violation.
♦ Calvin Moreland Jr., 60, Macon, probation violation.
♦ Demorris Leangleo Reed, 26, Beaverdam Court, battery, probation violation.
♦ Eric Devante Shy, 26, Cannon Street, possession of Schedule I controlled substance (heroin), possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
♦ Iesha Keshawn Smith, 22, Morris Drive, probation violation.
♦ Johnny Deamon Taylor, 43, Ford Street, disorderly conduct.
♦ Ruthie Emily Wagner, 39, Snellville, burglary — first degree — F, burglary — second degree — F.
♦ Russell Lee Watkins, 37, Madison, probation violation.
♦ Rebecca Dale Webb, 28, Ga. Highway 36, probation violation.
♦ Joshua Dean Wolff, 42, Millington, Tenn., probation violation.
♦ Billie Jo Woods, 46, Appling, probation violation.
♦ Michael Cleo Banks Jr., 28, Ga. Highway 213, criminal trespass,
♦ Charles Douglas Claxton, 41, McDonough, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon, theft by deception — M.
♦ Javal Edward Cohen, 38, Conyers, abandonment of dependent child.
♦ Jaquan Eugene Danielson, 25, Lawrenceville, ♦ possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
♦ Stephanie Lynn Flint, 33, Loyd Road, Mansfield, possession of methamphetamine, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Dionte Terrell Jones, 30, Decatur, criminal trespass.
♦ Zola Katrina Kemp, 47, Cannon Street, Covington, possession of Schedule I controlled substance (heroin), possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
♦ Deshaun Gregory Kizer, 29, Avery Street, public drunkenness.
♦ Christopher Clark Kraft, 33, Muree Drive, probation violation.
♦ Arthur Lee McLendon, 51, Washington, driver to use due care; proper use of ra♦ dio or mobile telephone, DUI — alcohol, improper lane usage.
♦ Javer Omarion Tull, 17, Crestfield Circle, possession of marijuana — M.
♦ Steward Usher, 49, Conyers, abandonment of dependent child.
♦ Richard Austin White, 54, Ga. Highway 81, N., Oxford, criminal trespass.
♦ Annissa Nicole Williams, 32, East Point, DUI — drugs (marijuana).
♦ Timothy Dewayne Wright, 40, Access Road, battery.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence