The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
• Samyria Triciontae Dalexia Barnes, 17, Lakeview Drive, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana (2).
• Anthony Lamar Bell, 54, Old River Road, improper lane usage, possession and use of drug-related objects, tampering with evidence - F, possession of cocaine.
• Ralph Scott Bell, 48, Conyers, probation violation.
• Ladonna Tashelle Bostic, 32, Pine Needle Drive, armed robbery.
• Cory Lee Bounds, 27, Harrodsburg, Ky., probation violation.
• Archie Joseph Brown Jr., 43, Center Point, probation violation.
• Victor Alfanzo Canelo, 31, Ga. Highway 36, battery - FV, cruelty to children - 3rd degree.
• Jerrica Sha Colyer, 31, Covered Bridge Road, driving while license is suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance, possession and use of drug-related object.
• Michael Daniel Dehetre, 33, Mill Street, probation violation.
• Darnell Cory Depriest, 46, Prince Edward Way, aggravated assault, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon.
• Clarence Carthel Flowers, 25, Mountain View Drive, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
• Matthew Steven Grimes, 23, Georgia Road, theft by shoplifting - M.
• James Kenneth Harper, 57, Carrollton, probation violation.
• Jeremy Dion Henderson, 32, Atlanta, criminal trespass, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Billy Dee Holmes, 37, Dogwood Place, theft by receiving stolen property - M.
• Jaboris Javenta Howard, 24, Milledgeville, aggravated assault, battery - FV, cruelty to children - 3rd degree, pointing or aiming a fun or pistol at another, reckless conduct.
• Flossie Jeanice James, 63, homeless, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, simple battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (2), probation violation.
• Bradley Shaughn Jenkins, 26, homeless, probation violation.
• Drew Laron Johnson, 27, Columbus, probation violation.
• Jules Verdean Jones, 40, Atlanta, parole violation.
• Lester Landor, 31, Dacula, burglary - 2nd degree - F (2), financial transaction card theft, giving false name, address or b birthdate to law enforcement, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of tools for commission of a crime, theft by taking - F.
• Michael Edward Littlejohn, 48, Scaly Mountain, N.C., probation violation.
• James Richard Maness, 51, Porterdale, pandering, sexual battery.
• Leon Carl Mincey, 32, Conyers, possession of methamphetamine.
• Bayanna M. Montalvo, 34, Stone Mountain, disorderly conduct.
• Deontae Anton Peters, 19, Holmes Court, probation violation.
• Lamar Wesson Phillips, 34, Wilshire Walk, probation violation.
• Blessings Lilly Mae Ann Shelley, 24, Snellville, probation violation.
• Oliver Alonzo Shepherd, 55, Hazelbrand Road, probation violation.
• Travis Austin Shumake, 21, Sears Road, failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply with requirements, probation violation.
• Ronald Aulshihud Stephens, 30, Decatur, probation violation.
• Richard Duane Thompson Jr., 33, Mill Street, probation violation.
• Caleb Justin Waggle, 27, Stewart Church Road, probation violation.
• Tony Lee Wallis, 39, Magnolia Heights Circle, aggravated assault, aggravated stalking.
• Aliyah Janee Williams, 17, Conyers, criminal trespass (2), disorderly conduct.
• Ana Gloria Arizmendi, 32, Monticello, DUI-alcohol, endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage, speeding - 14-24 over.
• Brandon Alexander Ballington, 35, Meadow Wood Drive, theft by receiving stolen property - F.
• Rayquan Kaalam Coffman-Whitlow, 20, Conyers, financial transaction card fraud, financial transaction card theft.
• Wesley Colon, 31, Magnolia Heights Circle, disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Casie Jean Croft, 19, Oaks Meadow Place, no proof of insurance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, speeding, 15-24 over.
• Tammy Michelle Dalbec, 54, Social Circle, criminal trespass.
• George Forjoe, 27, Conyers, burglary - 2nd degree - F (2), financial transaction card theft, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of tools for commission of crime, theft by taking - F.
• Kenneth Lester Fullerton, 53, Knight Circle, DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Chequadia Marie Harvey, 30, Douglasville, probation violation.
• Tilwonna Renee Johnson, 30, Club Forest Drive, criminal trespass.
• Trey Hamilton Johnson, 38, Snellville, burglary - 1st degree - F, burglary - 2nd degree - F.
• Ashtyne Mackenzie Jones, 21, Social Circle, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Jonathan Rico Jones, 30, Smyrna, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• James Richard Maness, 51, Porterdale, disorderly conduct.
• Willie Edward McCoy, 46, Pebble Brooke Pass, battery.
• Walter Francis Murphy Jr., 55, Hazel Street, Porterdale, disorderly conduct.
• Cara Annette Nelson, 53, Social Circle, open container, driving while license is suspended or revoked, DUI, stop signs and yield signs.
• Wesley Jermaine Norman, 28, Pinecrest Drive, probation violation.
• Shane Len Scott, 51, Duncan Road, Oxford, battery - FV.
• Jamie Lynn Simons, 33, Hazel Street, Porterdale, disorderly conduct.
M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence