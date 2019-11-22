The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
• Jevonne Lee Bailey, 29, Sterling Lake Court, DUI - alcohol, improper backing, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• James Tyler Baldwin, 21, Anderson Drive, probation violation.
• Roland Bentley Beatty, 40, Bramble Bush Trail, driving while license is suspended or revoked, forgery -4th degree - M, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property - M, unlawful possession 20 oz. or less of low THC oil.
• Quentin Marsalus Beavers, 29, Atlanta, probation violation.
• Rachel Lydia Brannen, 41, Jesup, probation violation.
• Alan Eugene Bridges, 55, Mote Road, driving while license is suspended or revoked, DUI - alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
• Kevin Michael Carpenter, 31, Fox Chase, probation violation.
• Tommy Lee Clark, 59, Milledgeville, probation violation.
• Alexandria Bridgette Clarke, 26, Brooklyn, N.Y., probation violation.
• Willie Lawrence Davis, 66, Spring Hill Drive, probation violation.
• Samantha Denise Denny, 37, Ga. Highway 212, Covington, forgery - 4th degree - M, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property - M, theft by receiving property stolen in another state - F, theft by receiving property stolen in another state - M.
• Christopher Lee Dispain, 50, County Line Road, driving without headlights in dark, DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Kevin Eugene Elizey, 30, Moore Street, Oxford, probation violation.
• Mario Anthony Gonzales, 38, Conyers, probation violation.
• Pamela Sue Hamby, 47, Laurel Way, probation violation.
• Reico Bernard Jackson, 28, Union Point, probation violation.
• Danyel Shuanta Jefferson, 38, Plum Orchard, aggravated stalking, burglary - 1st degree - F, criminal damage to property - 2nd degree, terroristic threats and acts - F, probation violation.
• Ryan Clay Lovejoy, 37, Eatonton, probation violation.
• Chance Michael Malcom, 25, Social Circle, battery, criminal trespass, duty to given information and render aid (striking unattended vehicle).
• Dontrail Walter Bennie McDaniel, 27, Columbia, S.C., fleeing or attempting to elude police officer - F, passing on shoulder of road, reckless driving, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Richard Ralph Norwood, 30, Decatur, probation violation.
• Shawn Thomas O’Keefe, 35, Turner Lake Road, probation violation.
• Stella Gabrielle Pulliam, 52, Loganville, probation violation.
• Alexis Lashone Smith, 21, Nixon Circle, forgery - 1st degree, theft by receiving stolen property - F.
• Tricia Michelle Smith, 32, Pine Street, Porterdale, simple battery - FV.
• Eddie Lee Stinson III, 23, Kirkland Road, probation violation.
• Geraldo Mardleno Suarez, 37, Gray Stone Drive, aggravated assault, battery - FV (2), false imprisonment, theft by receiving stolen property - F.
• Christopher Dale Sweat, 27, Ga. Highway 81, Oxford, probation violation.
• Travis Dylan Taylor, 30, Milledgeville, probation violation.
• Christopher JamesTucker, 39, White Pines Lane, Mansfield, probation violation.
• Robert Lewis White, Multin Road, parole violation.
• Kenneth David Wilbanks, 34, Pickett Bridge Road, probation violation.
• Nijee Reshard Anderson, 31, Turner Lake Road, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Jasper Bernard Armstrong, 44, Sidney Lanier Drive, Oxford, disobeying a traffic control device, driving while license is suspended or revoked, DUI - alcohol.
• Derrick Nashorn Belcher, 40, E. Richardson Street, Oxford, public drunk.
• Matthew Thomas Canady, 27, Porter Street, Newborn, criminal damage to property - 2nd degree, discharge of firearms on property of another, reckless conduct.
• Edward Lionel Clarkston, 44, Wyndmont Way, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Darrion Tre’mel Cowans, 17, Waters Edge Lane, statutory rape - M (victim is 14 but less than 16 and offered is 18 or younger).
• Jessika Charlise-Janayah Curry, 18, Tara Drive, battery, criminal trespass (2), cruelty to children - 3rd degree
• Jayson Zachary Dace, 18, Conyers, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Julius Isoron England, 27, Conyers, driving while license is suspended or revoked, improper lane usage.
• Sammy Ricky Graeff, 21, Dallas, battery - FV.
• Aaron Wesley Jackson, 28, Perry Circle, Oxford, forgery - 4th degree - M, reckless driving, removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal, use of license plate to misrepresent vehicle, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Willie Fred Kelly, 75, Geiger Street, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Adonis Jordain King, 19, Morris Drive, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Lisa Roxanne Leach, 48, Cook Road, Oxford, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Randall Jamol Lightner, 23, Gresham Avenue, DUI - drugs, improper lane usage.
• Elyssa Constantia Mair, 20, Arbor Lake Drive, disorderly conduct.
• Jennifer Lucinda McDaniel, 48, Falcon Crossing, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon.
• Adrian Quintez Norman, 19, Arbor Lake Drive, disorderly conduct.
• Chaviante Kwashawn Rahman, 28, Conyers, probation violation.
• Brayden Kyle Renick, 17, Neely Hammonds Road, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Jameel Demarius Reynolds, 19, Alcovy Road, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Le’Quan De’Juan Reynolds, 26, Mountain Lane, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Na’im Yacuub-Jibril Shakoor, 23, Monticello, battery.
• Derrick Lamar Smith, 41, Lane Drive, abandonment of dependent child.
• Aviance Veona James Stephens, 39, Valley View Drive, crossing state/count guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, driver to use due car: proper use of radio or mobile telephone, DUI - alcohol, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, no proof of insurance, standards for brake lights and signal devices.
• Cody Allen Taylor, 24, Jackson, probation violation.
• Tray Randolph Terrell, 29, Brown Bridge Road, DUI - alcohol, endangering a child by driving under influence of alcohol or drugs.
• Elisha Lue Thompson, 42, Eatonton, DUI - alcohol.
• Desmond Maurice Wright, 39, Ellenwood, DUI - alcohol, improper stopping on highway, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• William Edward Yates, 54, Pickett Bridge Road, drugs not in original container, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of Schedule II controlled substance.
M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence