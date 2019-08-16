The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
♦ Marcus James Best, 28, Loganville, deposit account fraud (bad checks) $1500 or more — F.
♦ Curtis Lee Bond, 54, Hampstead, N.C., probation violation.
♦ Vincent Lamar Brooks, 21, Decatur, probation violation.
♦ Robert Quantrell Broughton, 32, Lazy Hollow Lane, probation violation.
♦ Eddie Joseph Chavarria, 31, Conyers, probation violation.
♦ Raymond Edward Christian, 53, Jackson Highway, theft by receiving stolen property — M, probation violation.
♦ Nearie Teonna Cooper, 21, Pine Needle Drive, aggravated assault, cruelty to children — third degree.
♦ Christopher Glen Dehoney, 55, Atlanta, probation violation.
♦ Jesse Lee Dixon, 46, Trelawney Drive, battery — FV.
♦ Kenneth Jerome Douglas, 58, Greenway Cove, burglary — first degree — F.
♦ Mackenzie Shayne Figueroa, 19, Monticello, probation violation.
♦ Terri Amanda Garner, 35, Brown Bridge Road, probation violation.
♦ Tracey Lynn Hall, 51, Monticello, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance — meth, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Nathaniel David Harvey, 39, Bloomingdale, probation violation.
♦ Rage Michael Hewitt, 25, Helen Road, burglary — first degree — F, criminal trespass.
♦ Antonio Radford Howard, 39, Baker Road, Oxford, probation violation.
♦ Avery Miles James, 61, Lithonia, probation violation.
♦ Debra Yvonne Lackey, 56, Dylan Court, probation violation.
♦ Walter Lance McFalls, 29, Shenandoah Point, battery — FV (2).
♦ Shawanna Darlene McNearney, 48, Jonesboro, probation violation.
♦ Billy Lawrence New, 25, U.S. Highway 278, Social Circle, probation violation.
♦ Billy Earl Nicholson Jr., 48, Ga. Highway 212, probation violation.
♦ Michael Andrew Noffz, 49, Amber Way, violate family violence order.
♦ Lemuel Marcus Northcut, 25, Atlanta, probation violation.
♦ Richard Joseph Rea, 30, Mills Drive, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
♦ Danny Sanders, 23, Creek Bottom Drive, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
♦ Wesley Ray Sanders, 27, Railside Drive, probation violation.
♦ Cynthia Kwashe Shy, 28, Jefferson Village Drive, brake lights and turn signals required, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, no child restraint — 4 and under (2), not of change of address or name, probation violation.
♦ Zyeir Maleik Smith, 20, Conyers, disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, probation violation.
♦ Charday Rione Spencer, 17, Tara Way, terroristic threats and acts — F.
♦ Kimberly Ray Teeple, 44, Neely Hammonds Road, criminal trespass, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, probation violation.
♦ Pierre Jaquan Williams, 19, Lamar Lane, criminal trespass — FV.
♦ Jennifer Marie Wilson, 43, Mountain Court, driving without headlights in the dark, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration.
♦ Kelvin Lewis Banks, 34, Spring Hill Drive, driving while license is suspended or revoked, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled or revoked registration.
♦ Jonathan Carlos Barrow, 45, Ga. Highway 81, S., public drunkenness.
♦ Jessquarius Cornelius Benton, 26, Lauren Way, DUI — alcohol, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, reckless driving, speeding — 45 miles over, unlawful possession 20 oz. or less of low THC oil.
♦ Zachary Ryan Bowen, 22, McDonough, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, reckless driving.
♦ Brittany Ciera Burke, 32, Pine Shadow Circle, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Lewis Quentavious Daniel, 31, Greenfield Circle, driving while license is suspended or revoked, failure to dim bright lights.
♦ Angela Darlene Duncan, 40, Rutledge, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Denisha Marie Farley, 23, Pebble Brook Court, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Deonte Jazquel Faust, 18, Chandler Field Drive, loitering and prowling.
♦ Sabrina Jasmine Joniqua Favor, 23, Sugar Creek Way, Conyers, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Ralph Lloyd Finger II, 46, Hodges Farm Road, Mansfield, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Audrey Lasharn Freeman, 48, Flat Rock Road, Oxford, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Cherice Monique Harper, 42, Fieldstone Lane, driving while license is revoked, speeding — 14 to 24 over.
♦ Essance Akeria Henderson, 17, Countryside Lane, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Chris Martin Hudson, 34, Gross Lake Parkway, battery — FV.
♦ Becky Marie Hughey, 37, E. Palmetto Street, Porterdale, probation violation.
♦ Anthony Tylor Johnson, 22, Ga. Highway 81, S., driving without valid license, failure to dim bright lights, headlight requirement violation, license to be carried and exhibited on demand.
♦ Neville Richard Liverpool, 43, Elena Drive, driving while license is suspended or revoked, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration.
♦ Michael Chadwick McCullers, 42, Camp Lake Road, Monroe, DUI — alcohol, no seat belts.
♦ Elizabeth Lacombe Messick, 65, Jackson, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Kobe Deon Norman, 17, Oxford Road, Oxford, criminal trespass — FV.
♦ Beverly June Peek, 55, Conyers, disorderly conduct, simple battery.
♦ Vickie Morris Pruitt, 61, Country Creek Road, Newborn, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Kinyada Nicole Robinson, 44, Spring Valley Drive, theft by shoplifting — M.
♦ Chrystal Nichole Smith, 46, Madison, public drunkenness.
♦ Demarcus Antonio Smith, 18, Pine Needle Drive, driving without headlights in dark, driving without valid license, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, no proof of insurance, no tail lights.
♦ Jeremy Lee Steele, 34, Pine Ridge Road, destroy, remove, conceal, encumber, transfer, deal with property subject to security, etc.
♦ Jean Marie Tucker, 52, Elm Street, Porterdale, probation violation.
♦ Tralyria Sharai Walker, 20, Jaren Court, theft by taking — M.
♦ Deandre Deshawn Wright, 24, Alcovy Lane, driving while license is suspended or revoked, standards for brake lights and signal devices.
M — Misdemeanor, F — Felony, FV — Family Violence