The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
• Brian Shane Aaron, 36, N. Dearing Street, theft by receiving stolen property - M, forgery - 4th degree - M.
• Brandon Deon Arnold, 27, Shenandoah Drive, probation violation.
• David Patrick Baynes, 60, Brown Street, probation violation.
• James Newton Bell, 55, Lakeside Drive, parole violation.
• Kevin Berry, 55, Monticello, probation violation.
• Markice William Bonds, 36, Conyers, probation violation.
• Charquez Dionte Brown, 23, West Street, probation violation.
• Andre Shakir Bruce, 39, Trelawney Drive, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Steven Cody, 52, Country Creek Road, Newborn, driving while license is suspended or revoked, probation violation.
• Calvin Wayne Cribb, 67, Russell Braden Road, public indecency - M.
• Tracy Marie Epps, 21, Social Circle, magistrate probation violation.
• Ann Marie Flowers, 50, Manor Oak Drive, probation violation.
• Kailo Devontri Foster, 25, Navajo Trail, driving while license suspended or revoked, duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, DUI.
• Lawrence Dafraye Franklin, 34, Beaverdam Court, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of Schedule II controlled substance (crack cocaine), possession of Schedule III controlled substance (xanax), possession of Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule V controlled substance (THC), possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Jeremiah Martin Fuller, 40, Henderson Mill Road, battery - FV, probation violation.
• Alfred Hampton III, 37, Puckett Street, probation violation.
• Sammie Lee Harris, 27, Magnolia Heights, simple assault, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers - M.
• Andre Lamar Hess, 35, Woodland Ridge Circle, destroy, remove, conceal, encumber, transfer, deal with property subject to security, etc., driving while license is suspended or revoked, failure to stop at stop sign, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled or revoked registration.
• Brianna Claire Horton, 21, Conyers, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (crack cocaine), possession of Schedule III controlled substance (xanax), possession of Schedule III, IV, or V controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule V controlled substance (THC), possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
• Johnny Richard Horton, 26, River North Court, probation violation.
• Timothy Wayne Johnson, 61, Old Atlanta Highway, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
• Christopher James Lewis, 54, Stone Mountain, aggravated assault - FV, false imprisonment - FV, robbery - sudden snatching, sexual battery, simple battery against person who is 65 years or older or is pregnant, theft by taking - F, theft by taking - M.
• Damion Patrick Lofton, 19, Walnut Ridge Court, probation violation.
• Kathryn Olivia Lynch, 28, Vinny’s Way, theft by taking - F, theft by taking, probation violation.
• William Cody Lynch, 34, McDonough, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, tampering with evidence.
• De’Anthony O’Neal Maddox, 17, Ivy Street, Porterdale, loitering and prowling, theft by taking - M, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Daniel Merino Mendoza, 29, Ridge Road, probation violation.
• Rodney Gerald Miller, 51, Stockbridge, probation violation.
• Samantha Whitney Parkman, 32, Atlanta, probation violation.
• Deandre Kenatious Pitts, 18, Oak Hill Circle, driving without headlights in dark, driving without valid license, probation violation.
• Brian Keith Riley, 26, Atlanta, criminal trespass - FV.
• Khadija Lateshia Roundtree, 25, Augusta, probation violation.
• Kevin Paul Rozelle, 39, Kirkland Road, battery - FV.
• Bobby Joe Smith, 44, homeless, Conyers, disobeying a traffic control device, disorderly conduct, driving while license is suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, operation of vehicle without current license plate, reckless driving, probation violation.
• Jerome Stanford, 61, Haygood Street, robbery (3).
• Gloria Nicole Tullis, 47, Lawrenceville, probation violation.
• William Dexter Williams, 51, homeless, Covington, probation violation.
• Tristan Scott Yontz, 22, Wheat Street, battery - FV.
• David Patrick Baynes, 60, Brown Street, criminal trespass.
• Terry G. Blair, 24, Fieldstone View Lane, stands for brake lights and signal devices.
• Jamal Joventae Bradley, 22, McGiboney Place, DUI - alcohol, speeding - 14-24 over.
• Terri Lea Bull, 46, Cowan Road, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Jonathan Matthew Burgess, 26, Loganville, DUI - alcohol, operation of vehicle without current license plate.
• Vincent Thaddias Chapman, 50, Oak Hill Road, DUI - alcohol (less safe), expired driver’s license, improper stopping.
• Haley Leigh Cline, 24, Wheat Street, battery - FV.
• Dawson Lee Collins, 18, Alcovy Station Road, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Gary Lamar Comer, 53, Jackson, driving while license is suspended or revoked - M, DUI - alcohol (less safe), open container.
• Matthew Willim Compton, 24, Alpharetta, probation violation.
• Stephanie Danielle Crew, 28, Stone Mountain, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Bernard Foster, 52, Covington Bypass Road, driving while license is suspended or revoked, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, operation of vehicle without current license plate.
• Kenneth Deon Hall, 44, Bermuda Run Drive, DUI - alcohol, improper lane usage.
• Creshaun Iesha Higa, 22, Brown Bridge Road, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Dejanae Monique Isom, 21, N. Links Drive, driving without valid license, no proof of insurance, speeding - 14-24 over.
• Desson Gavin Jones, 38, Trelawney Drive, reckless driving, wrong class of driver’s license.
• Jurshia Terrell Jones, 38, Monroe, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Aaron Leon King Jr., 26, Decatur, driving while license is suspended or revoked, speeding - 14-24 over.
• Elijah David Leiva-McClain, 18, Kirkland Road, reckless driving, speeding - 35-44 over.
• Melissa Leigh Loggins, 28, Conyers, public drunk.
• Maria Mendez, 41, Ga. Highway 142, driving without valid license, following too closely.
• Rhonda Danyelle Moubray, 30, Twin Oaks Drive, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Kenitra Eloise Pohl, 39, Drummond Place, DUI - alcohol, duty upon striking fixed object.
• Joshua Harvey Pope, 25, Conyers, DUI - alcohol, open container.
• Tandyka Kendace P. Ramsay, 37, Shiver Boulevard, disorderly conduct.
• Richard Joseph Rea, 30, Mills Drive, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of cocaine.
• Douglas Joseph Roark, 30, Bethlehem, burglary - 1st degree.
• Kenneth Scott Rush Jr., 26, Hicks Avenue, disorderly conduct.
• Isaiah Dewayne Seay, 17, Sunflower Lane, driving without valid license, failure to stop at stop sign, no tail light.
• Daivon La’Treal Seward, 19, Princeton Court, theft by receiving stolen property - M.
• Sanchez Dejuan Shy, 28, Oak Manor Drive, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (ecstasy), theft by receiving stolen property - F.
• Crystal Lyn Silsbee, 31, Butler Bridge Road, simple battery.
• David Douglas Silsbee, 42, Butler Bridge Road, battery - FV, cruelty to children - 1st degree.
• Heather Ann Stinnett, 20, Glynn Isle Drive, criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Benjamin Wright, 52, Creekview Boulevard, DUI - alcohol, DUI - alcohol (less safe) improper lane usage, speeding - 14-24 over.
• Alejandro Yanez, 32, Willow Spring, N.C., aggravated assault.
M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence