The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardon and Parole.
• Kristopher Ty Armistead, 29, Dawsonville, probation violation.
• Marcus Darnell Barnes, 40, Conyers, probation violation.
• Eddie Bernard Bell, 50, Old River Road, probation violation.
• Tylus Rodriquez Brown, 36, Main Street, Jersey, probation violation.
• Nicholas Joe Butler, 26, Conyers, disobeying traffic control device, driving while license is suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer - F, following too closely, improper lane usage, improper passing, no proof of insurance, reckless driving, suspended, revoked, or cancelled registration.
• Joshua Zane Campbell Jr., 18, Loyd Road, Newborn, loitering or prowling, disregarding traffic signal, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
• Chadwick William Cook, 45, Monticello, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, receipt, possession of transport of firearm by convicted felon, parole violation.
• Wesley Calhoun Durant, 45, Dayton Way, probation violation.
• Kim Michelle Ferrari, 50, Conyers, forgery - 2nd degree - F, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of Schedule I controlled substance (heroin, mushrooms) (2), possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II controlled substance (ecstasy), possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of sawed-off shotgun, rifle, machine gun, dangerous weapon, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine (2).
• Tarvarus O’Neal Heard, 35, Pebble Drive, probation violation.
• Terry Michael Johnson, 41, White Birch Drive, probation violation.
• Michael Jones Jr., 38, Stockbridge, aggravated assault with firearm, armed robbery, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, reckless conduct. tampering with evidence - F.
• Cortez Bernard Mack, 28, Lithonia, probation violation.
• Hohn Adam Mayer, 43, White Birch, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Benjamin Joseph Morris, 37, Butler Bridge Circle, probation violation.
• Mickey Howard Osborn, 45, Ga. Highway 213, Mansfield, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, passing in a no-passing zone, speeding (100-plus mph), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, probation violation.
• Cynthia Nicole Peacock, 25, Covington, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon.
• Chaviante Kwashawn Rahman, 28, Conyers, driving while license is suspended or revoked, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of Schedule I controlled substance (heroin, mushrooms) (2), possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II controlled substance (ecstasy), possession of firearm or knife drumming commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of sawed-off shotgun, rifle, machine gun or dangerous weapon, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon, speeding - 35-44 over, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine (2).
• Timothy Alan Rustin, 40, Gregory Road, possession and use of drug-related items, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon.
• Justin Trey Rutledge, 17, Laurel Street, Porterdale, child molestation, aggravated child molestation, computer or electronic pornography - F (2), sexual exploitation of child; reporting violations, etc. (2).
• Inderdeep Singh, 35, Stone Mountain, probation violation.
• Dina Michelle Starnes, 47, LaGrange, probation violation.
• Paegan Lee Treadwell, 20, Conyers, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of Schedule I controlled substance (heroin, mushrooms) (2), possession of Schedule II or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II controlled substance (ecstasy), possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of sawed-off shotgun, rifle, machine gun, dangerous weapon, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs or methamphetamine (heroin), trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
• Kristopher Mikel Voyles, 29, homeless, parole violation.
• Kelly Denise Wallace, 25, Ga. Highway 212, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, probation violation.
• Rashad Deanthony Williams, 27, Highgrove Drive, probation violation.
• Robert Alan Wilson, 42, Ga. Highway 212, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, probation violation, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
• Tyler Reese Bailey, 25, Chester Piper Road, DUI-alcohol, improper stopping on highway, open container.
• Ethan Samuel Ballew, 18, McDonough, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Jontavious Jaikim Bates, 19, Avery Street, disorderly conduct.
• Ryan Alexander Bouttry, 20, Avery Street, disorderly conduct.
• William Terry Bradley, 29, Conyers, driver to use due care; proper use of radio or mobile telephone, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Derrick Lamont Brantley, 43, Conyers, disorderly conduct.
• Gary Barnard Brantley, 22, Avery Street, disorderly conduct.
• Latisha Michelle Brown, 40, Wisteria Boulevard, battery - FV.
• Margaret Elizabeth Campbell, 18, Conyers Street, battery.
• Cynthia Lorane Carroll, 35, Settlers Grove Road, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Ronnie Chasten, 55, Brown Bridge Road, driving without valid license, vehicle to drive on right side of roadway.
• Jonathan Ricardo Contreras, 25, Bronx, N.Y., possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Lee Cooper Jr., 60, Otelia Lane, hit and run; duty to driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.
• Kimberly Michelle Crowe, 51, Highway 212, maintaining a disorderly house.
• Anthony Morris George, 53, Washington Street, public drunk.
• Jeffrey Lynn Henderson, 37, Atlanta, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Christopher Brian Hendrix, 43, Hazelbrand Road, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
• Charles David Hunt, 49, Tabor Forest Drive, Oxford, improper lane usage, reckless driving.
• Brett Alan James, 21, Carlton Trail, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Denaya Amiria Johnson, 1o7, Stone Ridge Road, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Cameron Anthony Lashley, 19, Avery Street, disorderly conduct.
• Essence Kierra Lyons, 18, Holmes Court, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Jafari Issa Cyprion Marcano, 18, Monroe, disorderly conduct.
• Michael Edward McCullough, 30, Sewell Church Road, Mansfield, public drunk, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Andreous Franious Money II, 30, Monroe, public drunk.
• Mason Bentley Nicholson, 17, McDonough, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Autumn Ann Oldaker, 28, Tampa, Ga. disorderly conduct.
• Nicholas Aslivitore Olivieri, 20, Griffin Lane, theft by taking - M, probation violation.
• Juvane Andrew Page, 19, Avery Street, disorderly conduct.
• Marvin Rydell Parker, 55, Havenwood Lane, DUI-alcohol, speeding - 14-24 over.
• Joshua Enrique Perez, 23, Kissimmee, Fla., possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Shane Emmanuel Robinson, 18, Oak View Drive, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Crystal Elaine Rowland, 31, Monticello, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Sherylonda Denise Sanders, 29, Avery Street, driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Michelle Lynn Simmering, 33, Conyers, theft by shoplifting - M.
• Malik D’Andre Asim Small, 26, Salem Road, possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Jennifer Ashley Smith, 36, Airport Road, Oxford, DUI-alcohol.
• Jeffrey Arthur Staples, 32, White Birch Drive, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
• Christian Angel Stearns, 33, Friar Tuck Circle, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
• Victoria Taylor Tkalych, 24, Belmont Place, Smyrna, disorderly conduct.
• Singkitchy L. Tolenna, 24, Monroe, DUI-alcohol.
• Deshawn Rachae Williams, 18, Mary Jane Lane, theft by shoplifting.
• Erica Andrea Williams, 56, Woodland Ridge Circle, DUI-alcohol, speeding - 14-24 over.
M - Misdemeanor, F - Felony, FV - Family Violence