COVINGTON — The Newton County Board of Commissioners will hold a meeting via teleconference tonight at 6 to discuss an emergency disaster declaration.
Here is the dial-in information for anyone who would like to listen in on the call: 646-876-9923; Meeting ID 752 104 945.
In addition, the city of Porterdale will hold a called meeting via teleconference Thursday at 6 p.m. The agenda includes discussion of an emergency declaration and discussion and vote on a pandemic state of emergency leave policy, among other topics.
To listen to the meeting, use the following information:
Dial-in number (US): (978) 990-5000 Access code: 144533# International dial-in numbers: https://fccdl.in/i/tsavage4 Online meeting ID: tsavage4 Join the online meeting: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tsavage4
For additional assistance connecting to the meeting text "Help" to the Dial-In number above. Message and data rates may apply.
