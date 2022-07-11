COVINGTON — The Newton County Board of Education is expected to adopt a fiscal year 2023 maintenance and operations millage rate of 18.288 mills. Although the rate is the same as last year, most taxpayers will see an increase in their school tax bills due to an overall 17.87% increase in property values in the county.
The school board has scheduled three public hearings on the millage rate — Monday, July 18, 6:30 p.m., and Tuesday, July 26, 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. All public hearings will be held at the Central Office at 2109 Newton Drive, Covington.
The proposed millage rate will support a $217.6 million budget that includes a 7% pay increase for all school system employees. The pay increase is based on the $2,000 pay increase for certificated employees approved by the state Legislature, as well as a 3% pay increase for all non-certificated employees. In addition, all employees will receive another 4% increase in pay.
The annual cost of the pay increases is approximately $9.8 million.
The budget was approved 4-1 by the school board at its June 21 meeting, with District 1 board member Trey Bailey casting the dissenting vote.
Bailey objected to the school system’s use of about $15 million from its $45 million fund balance in order to balance the budget.
Bailey said he was concerned the budget was “aggressive” considering the looming potential for a recession. He also pointed to growing pressure from senior citizens in the community who are seeking a school property tax exemption.
“I just don’t think now is the time to be spending more than we are collecting in revenue,” Bailey said. “I believe it endangers the potential senior tax exemption we were discussing … I believe it potentially puts our millage rate at the risk of not going down, but going up.”
Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey pointed out that nearly 90% of the school system budget is tied to salaries and benefits. She said when so much of the budget is people-based, it is difficult to find areas to reduce costs. She also said the pay increases were needed in order to be competitive with other districts.
“It’s just a challenge that we’ve got so much competition going on around us where people are leaving to go to districts that are paying more — not just in the classrooms but in the cafeteria, driving our buses, in the transportation department. I feel strongly that a 7% pay raise is really the right thing to do for our staff members.”
Other expenditures in the budget include:
♦ $1.7 million for artificial turf for Sharp Stadium
♦ $2.9 million for school buses
♦ $10 million for textbooks and supplies
♦ $8.6 million for computers and equipment
