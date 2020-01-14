COVINGTON — County Manager Lloyd Kerr was reappointed to another one-year term by a unanimous vote of the Newton County Board of Commissioners last week.
Kerr is in the second year of a three-year contract, but his appointment is renewed on an annual basis. He was named county manager in October 2016 after serving as interim county manager for nine months. He previously worked as director of Development Services for Newton County.
Kerr’s contract calls for commissioners to evaluate his performance each December. If his performance is determined to “meet expectations,” Kerr would receive a minimum 2 percent pay increase, or an amount equal to any across-the-board pay increase approved by the county, whichever is greater. If his performance “exceeds expectations,” Kerr will be entitled to a salary increase up to a maximum of 5 percent or equal to any across-the-board pay increase, whichever is greater.
Newton County Commission Chairman Marcello Banes said last week that commissioners have not yet finalized Kerr’s evaluation. He said they would meet in closed session prior to next Tuesday’s regular Board of Commissioners meeting to discuss Kerr’s performance and potential pay increase.
Kerr currently earns an annual salary of $135,000. In addition, he receives a $500 per month car allowance, or a county-provided vehicle, and county paid contributions to a retirement account.
At last Tuesday’s board meeting, commissioners praised Kerr’s work over the past year.
“He has really made District 4 look good,” said Commissioner J.C. Henderson. “I am very appreciative. I thank him, and may he continue to work with us.”
“Commissioner Henderson and I have been on this board a long time, and I would say this board is functioning as smoothly as it ever has, at least since I’ve been on the board,” added District 3 Commissioner Nancy Schulz. “I think it’s a testament not only to all the board members, but especially to Lloyd and our chairman. You guys are doing a really great job of working together.”
Chairman Banes thanked Kerr for the “amazing job” he did working on the county’s newly implemented strategic plan.
“It’s been good for the county, but not only the county, the employees. And it’s been good for the community,” he said.
Kerr said the accolades should be shared with the county’s employees.
“I’ve got a tremendous group of people that work with me every day that helped make all this stuff happen, so I don’t want to overlook them and the contribution of each and every employee,” Kerr said. “I have enjoyed and appreciated working with all of you; it’s been a great experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.