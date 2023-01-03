TORNADO WATCH 8 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS
IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 57 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL GEORGIA
BIBB BUTTS CRAWFORD
CRISP DOOLY HOUSTON
JASPER MONROE PEACH
IN NORTH CENTRAL GEORGIA
BARROW CHEROKEE CLAYTON
COBB DAWSON DEKALB
DOUGLAS FAYETTE FORSYTH
FULTON GILMER GWINNETT
HALL HENRY MORGAN
NEWTON PICKENS ROCKDALE
WALTON
IN NORTHEAST GEORGIA
CLARKE JACKSON OCONEE
IN NORTHWEST GEORGIA
BARTOW CARROLL FLOYD
GORDON HARALSON PAULDING
POLK
IN WEST CENTRAL GEORGIA
CHATTAHOOCHEE COWETA HARRIS
HEARD LAMAR MACON
MARION MERIWETHER MUSCOGEE
PIKE SCHLEY SPALDING
STEWART SUMTER TALBOT
TAYLOR TROUP UPSON
WEBSTER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AMERICUS, ATLANTA, BARNESVILLE,
BREMEN, BUENA VISTA, BUTLER, CALHOUN, CARROLLTON, CARTERSVILLE,
CEDARTOWN, COLUMBUS, COMMERCE, CONYERS, CORDELE, COVINGTON,
CUMMING, DALLAS, DAWSONVILLE, DECATUR, DOUGLASVILLE, ELLAVILLE,
ELLIJAY, FORSYTH, FORT BENNING, FORT VALLEY, FRANKLIN,
GAINESVILLE, GRIFFIN, JACKSON, JASPER, LAWRENCEVILLE, MACON,
MADISON, MANCHESTER, MARIETTA, MONROE, MONTEZUMA, MONTICELLO,
NEWNAN, PEACHTREE CITY, PINE MOUNTAIN, PRESTON, RICHLAND,
RIVERDALE, ROBERTA, ROME, STOCKBRIDGE, TALBOTTON, THOMASTON,
VIENNA, WARNER ROBINS, WATKINSVILLE, WEST POINT, WINDER,
WINTERVILLE, WOODSTOCK, AND ZEBULON.
COVINGTON — Newton County has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA).
The award was given to Newton County for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for fiscal year 2021. Newton County has received the award every year since 2018.
“This speaks volumes about Newton County’s financial reporting and our terrific staff,” Newton County Chairman Marcello Banes said. “Our Annual Comprehensive Financial Report not only shows the residents of Newton County what we are doing with their tax dollars but does it in a way that is recognized nationally.
“We strive to provide transparency in all that we do and this ties directly into our strategic plan of cultivating a culture of trust with our residents.”
An impartial panel judged the comprehensive financial report to meet the high standards of the GFOA, representing a significant accomplishment by Newton County government and its management.
“Congratulations to Finance Director Brittany White and her staff,” said interim County Manager Jarvis Sims. “This speaks volumes about our great Finance Department.”
