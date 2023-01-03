Newton BOC boardroom

COVINGTON  — Newton County has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA).

The award was given to Newton County for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for fiscal year 2021. Newton County has received the award every year since 2018.

