COVINGTON — Newton County will spend $36,000 to replace sidewalks and curbs that were damaged by tree roots in River Walk Farm subdivision.

Under the contract with Vargas & Salcedo construction, approved unanimously by the Board of Commissioners on April 6, a total of 2,330 linear feet of concrete sidewalk in various locations in the subdivision will be replaced.

In addition, the board approved a contract with Above All Tree Service to remove 100 oak trees and grind 100 stumps in various locations in the subdivision. That contract totaled $35,000.

County Manager Lloyd Kerr explained that the subdivision, first developed more than 20 years ago, features oak trees planted in a green space between the sidewalks and curbs. Over the years, the infrastructure was damaged by the tree roots. He said the trees are in the county's right of way and that the damaged sidewalks and curbs have created a safety hazard.

