COVINGTON — Newton County’s Department of Public Works recently finished an ambitious sign replacement project enhancing nearly 200 road signs in 2022.
The last five street signs in the project were placed on Almon Road in December, bringing the total of signs replaced since May 2022 to 195.
Replaced signs include speed limit, curve left and right, crossroad, deer warning, school zone and more on extensively traveled county-owned roads.
Motorists driving on Almon Road, Henderson Mill Road, Gum Creek Road, Kirkland Road, Fairview Road and County Road 213 will see the refreshed markers during their commute.
“This was a priority project of mine to not only beautify our county roads, but to keep our roadways safe with improved sign visibility,” said Interim County Manager Jarvis Sims. “I commend our Public Works Department for putting in the hard work to replace the 195 signs throughout the county. This project continues to move Newton County forward for our residents, visitors and all those who love this great community.”
The majority of the signs replaced were on the west side of the county and on Henderson Mill Road in the southern portion — five on Almon Road, 29 on Henderson Mill Road, 41 on Gum Creek Road, 31 on Kirkland Road, 21 on Fairview Road and 102 on Fairview Road.
