COVINGTON — Despite being advised Thursday night that a mandatory evacuation order was in place, several residents had to be rescued from their flooded RVs at the Riverside Estates RV Park Friday morning.
Newton County Fire Services Chief Mike Conner said officers with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Services went to the RV park at about 9:30 Thursday night to warn RV residents that the Yellow River was expected to overflow its banks due to heavy rainfall Wednesday and Thursday, with more rainfall expected into Friday.
Despite the warning and the mandatory evacuation, Conner said some people decided to stay.
“We started getting calls a little after 7 a.m. (Friday) about people needing to be rescued,” said Conner.
He said Fire Services officers and members of the Newton County Dive Team rescued four people from campers. He said an employee of Snapping Shoals EMC, who had gone to the RV camp Friday to disconnect power, rescued a woman and small child from a car.
The RV park is known to be susceptible to flooding during periods of heavy rainfall. As one resident said Friday afternoon, “This happens all the time; it just came a little bit faster this time.”
