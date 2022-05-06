COVINGTON — After doling out more than $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to three local non-profits Tuesday, Newton County commissioners agreed they need to set up an application process for similar organizations that come seeking funding.
The county’s committee that oversees allocation of ARPA funds will set up the application process for non-profit organizations. Once approved by the committee, the requests will be presented to the full Board of Commissioners for a decision. The committee is made up of District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards, District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders, County Attorney Patrick Jaugstetter and Interim County Manager Jarvis Sims.
The decision came Tuesday night after representatives from two non-profits and a local school club appeared before the Board of Commissioners to request some of the federal funding. All three were granted funds, prompting Chairman Marcello Banes to caution that the board could become swamped with similar requests.
“I can tell you tonight word has already been texted out, phone calls have been made, and people are probably out there lined up around the Square,” he said.
The board heard requests from Willing Helpers Medical Clinic, View Point Mental Health Center and the Liberty Middle School chapter of Family Career Community Leaders of America. Willing Helpers received $672,900; View Point received $400,000, and the FCCLA chapter received $9,327 to attend a national conference in San Diego.
All of the allocations approved Tuesday are subject to legal review to ensure that they fall within the Treasury Department guidelines for ARPA funds. Newton County received $10.8 million in its first installment of ARPA funds and will receive a similar amount this month.
The largest allocation Tuesday — to Willing Helpers — was requested by Jennifer Phillips, director of the organization that provides medical care to uninsured Newton County adults. Phillips requested $750,000, which she said would fund the free clinic for the next two years and allow services to be expanded to serve an “influx of new patients affected by the pandemic.” Phillips said her attempts to acquire grant funding from other sources have been unsuccessful, and without the ARPA funds the clinic would have to shut down on May 5.
Earlier this year the board voted to allow each commissioner to allocate $1 million in ARPA funds to qualifying needs in their district. Commissioner Edwards made a motion to take $200,000 from his district funding for Willing Helpers. His motion was followed by other commissioners directing a portion of their district funds to the cause — $150,000 each from Commissioners Demond Mason, Alana Sanders and Ronnie Cowan. Commissioner J.C. Henderson allocated $22,900 from his district funds, which is the balance of funds he had not already earmarked for other causes.
Henderson had previously submitted a request for $200,000 for View Point Mental Health. Each commissioner agreed to add $50,000 from their district funds to the public mental health program, for a total of $400,000.
View Point Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Hibbard had requested $200,000 to fund renovations for a detox unit on the Kirkland Road campus.
County Attorney Juagstetter recommended that the board get its application process in place for future requests.
“In our office, as we have worked through ARPA … we have come to refer to ARPA as the Wild West,” said Jaugstetter. “And you have proven that to be true tonight. … ARPA is a wonderful tool that has really gotten out of the control of most local governments. My recommendation going forward is that this board direct that all requests for funding from non-profits be presented to and voted on … by the ARPA committee members in public meetings and then presented ot this board as the recommendation for approval or denial of the ARPA committee.”
(1) comment
I'll be voting for Willie Jackson. We need real leadership.
