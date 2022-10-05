...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES/STRONG WINDS...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
out of the NW at 5 to 10 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
COVINGTON — Eastside High School students surpassed the state and nation on the 2022 SAT in both math and the composite score, at 518 and 1,054, respectively. Eastside students also topped the nation in evidenced-based reading and writing with a score of 536, which matched the state average for public school students this year.
Alcovy High School test-takers compiled a 989 composite score with a 513 score in evidenced-based reading and writing and 476 in math. At Newton High, students attained a 937 composite score, including a 488 in evidenced-based reading and writing and 449 in math.
The Newton School System as a whole scored a 988 composite on the 2022 SAT, including a 510 evidenced-based reading and writing score and 478 score on math. The school system posted a total mean score of 1,035 in 2021.
The SAT is a national college entrance exam some colleges and universities utilize to measure critical thinking skills students need for academic success in college. The SAT assesses how well students analyze and solve problems. It is typically taken by high school juniors and seniors.
“First, congratulations to our Eastside students, families, teachers, and leaders,” said Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey in a released statement. “We are all incredibly proud of your efforts. We continue to work diligently to prepare students for life beyond high school, which for many includes post-secondary education. As such, teachers and both district office and school leaders will review the results to continue to identify opportunities for all students to experience even greater success.”
For more information on Newton County’s 2022 SAT results, contact Dr. Allison Jordan, Director of Testing for Newton County Schools, at jordan.allison@newton.k12.ga.us.