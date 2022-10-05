Newton SAT results.jpg

COVINGTON — Eastside High School students surpassed the state and nation on the 2022 SAT in both math and the composite score, at 518 and 1,054, respectively. Eastside students also topped the nation in evidenced-based reading and writing with a score of 536, which matched the state average for public school students this year.

Alcovy High School test-takers compiled a 989 composite score with a 513 score in evidenced-based reading and writing and 476 in math. At Newton High, students attained a 937 composite score, including a 488 in evidenced-based reading and writing and 449 in math.

