DowntownConsumptionDistrict_MapRevised02.jpg

This map shows the boundaries of the Covington Downtown Consumption District where open containers of alcoholic beverages are allowed Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., for a 90-day trial period. Alcohol is not allowed in the Square park.

 Special photo

COVINGTON — Open containers of alcoholic beverages will continue to be banned from the Covington Square park, at least for the time being.

The Newton County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 Tuesday to deny a request from the city of Covington to allow the drinks in the Square park during a 90-day trial period.

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos