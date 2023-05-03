COVINGTON — Open containers of alcoholic beverages will continue to be banned from the Covington Square park, at least for the time being.
The Newton County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 Tuesday to deny a request from the city of Covington to allow the drinks in the Square park during a 90-day trial period.
Covington council members voted unanimously Monday, April 17, to test the proposal for 90 days, beginning May 4, on city sidewalks. The open containers will be allowed only Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. in what has been designated as the Downtown Consumption District. The city can allow patrons to carry drinks on city sidewalks, but since the county owns the park in the Historic Square, the city needs the county’s approval for patrons to carry their drinks through the park.
Commissioners first heard the request from the city at their April 18 meeting but tabled action on the matter pending input on enforcement from Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Brown endorsed waiting out the 90-day trial period before commissioners make a decision on alcohol in the park.
“Let’s see how that’s going to work, and let’s keep it out of the county part of the Square,” said Brown, noting that there are law enforcement jurisdictional issues that need to be worked out.
Brown said there are also other factors to consider.
“The Square should be a safe zone for our families, for our kids, so they can run and play, even with dogs,” said Brown. “They should be able to play without fear of encountering someone who is intoxicated.”
District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson said he had heard from members of the faith-based community who oppose open containers on the Square. Henderson said he supports waiting out the 90-day trial period, and made a motion to deny the request from the city. The motion was seconded by District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason.
District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards cast the lone dissenting vote, saying that he felt the regulations included in the 90-day trial provided more safety than the current situation.
“At any event taking place now… you would find a number of coolers full of alcoholic beverages,” said Edwards. “Under the proposal, the coolers would not be allowed; you would have to purchase the beverage at a restaurant, making it more difficult to indulge, in my opinion.”
Under the city’s 90-day trial period, patrons would have to purchase alcohol in a designated plastic cup from a participating restaurant on the Square, along with a wristband color-coded to the day of the week. No other containers would be allowed.
Covington Community Development Director Ken Malcom, who presented the request to the BOC, said the city was asked by downtown merchants, citizens, the Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Development Authority to bring the request to the county as a way to enhance the downtown economy. He noted that surrounding communities have already enacted similar ordinances.
Recommended for you
Baby announcements, romantic news and Karl Lagerfeld's CAT honored! These are the most jaw-dropping moments from the 2023 Met Gala…
The Met Gala never fails to disappoint when it comes to astonishing moments. And this year was no different! Click for more.Baby announcements, romantic news and Karl Lagerfeld's CAT honored! These are the most jaw-dropping moments from the 2023 Met Gala…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.