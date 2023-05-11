COVINGTON — The Newton County Board of Education will hold a public hearing Tuesday, May 16 on its proposed operating budget for fiscal year 2024. The hearing will be held at 7 p.m. at the board’s Administrative Offices, 2109 Newton Drive, Covington.
The public hearing will provide an opportunity for citizens to make comments — both written and oral — on the proposed budget.
The tentative fiscal year 2024 budget includes general fund expenditures of $271,932,299, an approximate 10% increase over last fiscal year.
Local ad valorem revenues are budgeted at $87,134,181 and make up the largest share of revenue in the budget, followed by state and federal revenues at $128,754,677. The school system is proposing to use approximately $12 million from its reserve fund to balance the budget.
The budget includes an unanticipated increase in health insurance premiums for classified employees, which went from $954 per employee per month to $1,580. The increase was mandated by the state and passed on to local school systems.
The Board of Education unanimously approved the tentative budget at its May 9 work session, while acknowledging that the numbers could change.
“We still have some work to do and some more data to collect,” said board member Trey Bailey. “I just want to make sure the public understands this is not a final budget.”
The school board is expected to approve its final budget on June 20.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
