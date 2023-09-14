...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern
Rockdale, Henry, central Butts and southwestern Newton Counties
through 345 PM EDT...
At 322 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Flippen, or near
McDonough, moving southeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and
heavy rain.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of
light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary
street flooding especially in poor drainage areas.
Locations impacted include...
McDonough, Jackson, Stockbridge, Locust Grove, Jenkinsburg,
Blacksville, Ola, Worthville, McKibben, Flippen, Fincherville,
Kelleytown, Oak Hill, Stark, and Eagles Landing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear
thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists
should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to
hydroplaning.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Kimberly Ralston is an early childhood educator at Livingston Elementary School. She is shown here, l-r, with Dr. Sheila Thomas, chief Strategy and Support Services officer for the school system; Interim Superintendent Benjamin Roundtree, Board of Education members Trey Bailey and Abigail Coggin, and BOE Chair Shakila Henderson-Baker who took part in surprise visits with all three top Teacher of the Year Finalists Thursday.
Special Photo
Jenica Brittingham is the Theatre Fine Arts instructor at Alcovy High School.
Special Photo
Dr. Cecily Gunter teaches agricultural education at Newton College & Career Academy.
COVINGTON — The Newton County School System and the Newton County Chamber of Commerce have announced the top three finalists for Newton County’s 2024 Teacher of the Year award.
After reading essays submitted by each of the school system’s 23 school-level Teachers of the Year, a panel of judges spent two days interviewing each of the teachers. The three candidates earning the highest point totals and thus entering the final round of the judging are, in alphabetical order: Jenica Brittingham, Alcovy High School; Dr. Cecily Gunter, Newton College & Career Academy; and Kimberly Ralston, Livingston Elementary School.
