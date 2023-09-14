COVINGTON — The Newton County School System and the Newton County Chamber of Commerce have announced the top three finalists for Newton County’s 2024 Teacher of the Year award.

After reading essays submitted by each of the school system’s 23 school-level Teachers of the Year, a panel of judges spent two days interviewing each of the teachers. The three candidates earning the highest point totals and thus entering the final round of the judging are, in alphabetical order: Jenica Brittingham, Alcovy High School; Dr. Cecily Gunter, Newton College & Career Academy; and Kimberly Ralston, Livingston Elementary School.

