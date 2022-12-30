elementary science fair.jpeg

First place winners in the Newton County Elementary District Science and Engineering Fair will represent the school system in the State Science Fair.

 Special Photo

COVINGTON — The Newton County School System has announced the winners of the NCSS Elementary District Science and Engineering Fair. According to Christina Phyall, NCSS Elementary Curriculum & Instruction specialist, the district’s first place winners will represent Newton County Schools in the Georgia College and State University Science and Engineering Fair.

“Congratulations to each of our science fair winners,” said Dr. Penny Mosley, director of Elementary Schools for NCSS. “A lot of time and effort goes into researching and conducting science experiments for each project, so I commend the students for taking the time to participate. Our students conducted some very high caliber experiments so I know our first-place winners will represent Newton County School System well in the State Science Fair.”

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

More News

Trending Videos