COVINGTON — Newton County School System students and employees will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the founding of the district throughout the week of Feb. 1. Special videos, proclamations, and artwork will be featured throughout the week on NCSS social media to spread the news that 150 years ago—on Feb. 7, 1871 to be exact — the district was officially founded.
“We are super excited to celebrate the founding of the Newton County School System,” said Samantha Fuhrey, Superintendent of Schools. “I’m honored to be the superintendent of schools on this momentous occasion, and I am fortunate to have benefitted from the extraordinary leadership of those superintendents before me. The incredible work and commitment of all our former staff, educators and leaders positioned us for success. Over the past 150 years, we have worked hard to attain — and maintain — our mission of providing educational excellence to all students. During the past century-and-a-half, our students and employees have been recognized at the regional, state, and national level, bringing home countless awards and honors along the way.”
She added, “Our students and staff have proven time and time again that they can compete toe-to-toe with their peers at any level and achieve. I hope the Newton County community is extremely proud of their local public school system, where our vision is that all students will be well-rounded and prepared for the future.”
To commemorate the occasion, members of the Newton County Board of Education adopted a resolution celebrating the school system’s 150th anniversary. Proclamations from the county government and some municipalities have also been received in anticipation of the anniversary of the founding.
“We never dreamed we’d be in the midst of a pandemic during our 150th year,” said Fuhrey. “But that won’t dampen our celebration. We will be celebrating throughout the week leading up to the anniversary date and we hope that our community leaders and residents join us in the activities by posting and sharing positive notes on their social media as well. We have an incredible history and there’s no telling what outstanding accomplishments Newton County School System will see in the next 150 years!”
