COVINGTON — The Newton County School System has announced a new partnership with the national nonprofit DonorsChoose to help teachers tap into a network of four million donors to support classroom projects and more seamlessly align with district strategy and operations.
Teachers in Newton County Schools have raised $137,000 and completed more than 260 projects on DonorsChoose. These projects vary from books to laptops and other tools to enhance the learning environment and support student success.
Newton County Schools is “excited to join the DonorsChoose District Partnership Program” said Superintendent Samatha M. Fuhrey. “DonorsChoose affords our teachers the opportunity to share their exceptional ideas for their classrooms with donors from across the country who can help fund these ideas and bring them to fruition.”
As one of the 67 members of the DonorsChoose District Partnership Program, Newton County schools will be able to fully support teachers in the use of the platform, ensure safety and security, and align efforts with the district’s strategic priorities. Newton County schools will be able to monitor all donated materials, principals will be notified each time a project is funded, and receive early notification when there are new “match” funding opportunities.
“We're excited to have Newton County schools as a new member of the DonorsChoose District Partnership Program,” said Charles Best, founder and CEO of DonorsChoose. “Newton County schools teachers and administrators continue to work hard to make sure students succeed, so far they’ve raised $137,000 towards classroom materials from donors across the country. We can't wait to see how the DonorsChoose community can support these educators even more through our partnership.”
Since 2000, more than four million people and partners have contributed $975 million to support 1.5 million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences through DonorsChoose. DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability.
For more information please visit: www.donorschoose.org/newtoncountyschools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.