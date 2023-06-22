...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north
central Georgia, northeast Georgia, southeast Georgia and west
central Georgia, including the following areas, in central
Georgia, Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Crawford, Crisp, Dodge,
Dooly, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Laurens, Monroe, Montgomery, Peach,
Pulaski, Putnam, Telfair, Twiggs, Wheeler, Wilcox and Wilkinson.
In east central Georgia, Emanuel, Glascock, Greene, Hancock,
Jefferson, Johnson, Taliaferro, Treutlen, Warren, Washington and
Wilkes. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Clayton, Dawson, DeKalb,
Forsyth, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Rockdale and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke,
Jackson, Madison, Oconee, Oglethorpe and White. In southeast
Georgia, Toombs. In west central Georgia, Macon, Schley, Sumter
and Taylor.
* WHEN...Through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Soils remain saturated and streamflows remain elevated from
recent rainfall. An additional 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rainfall
is expected through Friday evening, although localized higher
amounts remain possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
COVINGTON — The Newton County School System’s Office of Public Relations was recently recognized by the National School Public Relations Association with 17 national awards for publications. The Public Relations team, comprised of Sherri Partee and Derrick Barnes, earned four Awards of Excellence for their Annual Report and three videos. The Public Relations team also earned seven awards of merit for the district website, a human resources marketing campaign, and multiple videos. In addition, the team won six awards of honorable mention for their college attendance maps publication and five videos. All of the district’s award-winning publications are posted on the National School Public Relations Association’s website at www.nspra.org.
“Our department strives to keep all NCSS stakeholders informed of important information through various means of communications,” said Partee. “It’s truly an honor to receive these awards of recognition from the National School Public Relations Association.”
