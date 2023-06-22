NSPRA Awards.jpg

The Newton County School System Public Relations team of Derrick Barnes and Sherri Partee recently received 17 national awards for their work.

COVINGTON — The Newton County School System’s Office of Public Relations was recently recognized by the National School Public Relations Association with 17 national awards for publications. The Public Relations team, comprised of Sherri Partee and Derrick Barnes, earned four Awards of Excellence for their Annual Report and three videos. The Public Relations team also earned seven awards of merit for the district website, a human resources marketing campaign, and multiple videos. In addition, the team won six awards of honorable mention for their college attendance maps publication and five videos. All of the district’s award-winning publications are posted on the National School Public Relations Association’s website at www.nspra.org.

“Our department strives to keep all NCSS stakeholders informed of important information through various means of communications,” said Partee. “It’s truly an honor to receive these awards of recognition from the National School Public Relations Association.”

