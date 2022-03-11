...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. With
saturated soils, trees and tree limbs could be blown down and a
few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Derrick Barnes and Sherri Partee display one of the award certificates their department received for excellence in publications.
COVINGTON — The Newton County School System Public Relations Department recently earned seven awards of excellence for publications produced during the 2020-2021 school year from the Georgia School Public Relations Association. The awards included five silver and one bronze award for Excellence in Writing and one silver award for the district’s Fast Facts Calendar. School public relations departments throughout the state were eligible to participate in the Georgia School Public Relations Association’s annual recognition program.
“The goal of the NCSS Public Relations Department is to keep our stakeholders continually informed of important information regarding our school district,” said Sherri Partee, Director of Public Relations for Newton County Schools. “It’s truly an honor to have our publications receive statewide recognition.”
She added, “We’re excited to have recently added Mr. Derrick Barnes, our Communications and Visual Media specialist, to the Public Relations Department Team. He is an amazing videographer and graphic designer, and his work has truly enhanced our communications efforts this year. We look forward to submitting his work in the upcoming national recognition program!”
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
