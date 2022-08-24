monkeypox

This illustration shows monkeypox virus particles, which are composed of a DNA genome surrounded by a protein coat and lipid envelope.

 KATERYNA KON/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/AP

COVINGTON — The Newton County School System was notified Tuesday that one student at Mansfield Elementary School has tested positive for monkeypox virus. In addition, a student at Flint Hill Elementary School was being tested for suspected monkeypox.

School district officials notified parents at both schools via School Messenger call Tuesday afternoon, and parents of students considered to be close contacts in accordance with Centers for Disease Control criteria will receive separate communications advising them of next steps. Monkeypox is a mandated reportable disease.

