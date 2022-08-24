COVINGTON — The Newton County School System was notified Tuesday that one student at Mansfield Elementary School has tested positive for monkeypox virus. In addition, a student at Flint Hill Elementary School was being tested for suspected monkeypox.
School district officials notified parents at both schools via School Messenger call Tuesday afternoon, and parents of students considered to be close contacts in accordance with Centers for Disease Control criteria will receive separate communications advising them of next steps. Monkeypox is a mandated reportable disease.
Due to HIPPA and FERPA regulations, Newton County School System said it cannot release information on individual students.
The school system said classrooms and others areas at both schools were thoroughly cleaned and disinfected Tuesday to ensure safe and healthy learning environments for students and staff. Both schools reopened Wednesday.
According to Chad Wasdin, communications director for GNR Public Health, county-specific numbers of monkeypox cases are not being released. State information is updated daily on the Centers for Disease Control website: www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/response/2022/us-map.html. There were 1,220 cases confirmed in Georgia as of Wednesday morning. The largest number of cases is among males between the ages of 26 and 35, followed by males between 36 and 45.
“We are working closely with our clinical community to educate about testing suspect cases and to ensure prevention measures are being followed,” Wasdin said in a statement.
According to the state Department of Public Health, monkeypox is a virus that can cause a rash, bumps, or sores on or near the genitals, or anal area, but also on other areas like the hands, feet, chest, face or mouth. These sores can be very painful.
The monkeypox virus can also cause flu-like symptoms like fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, sore throat, nasal congestion, and cough.
Monkeypox is spread person-to-person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids, such as:
• Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex.
• Touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids. However, this has not been identified to be a common mode of transmission in this outbreak or for monkeypox in general.
According to DPH, the risk of contracting monkeypox is based on exposure – an individual must be exposed to enough virus to become infected. What is currently known about monkeypox transmission indicates that sharing bedding or towels with someone who is infected with monkeypox would carry more risk than passing encounters with money or a door handle or other environmental surfaces.
Most settings where people congregate such as workplaces, schools, grocery stores, gas station, or public transportation are not considered high risk settings for monkeypox transmission.
DPH provides the following information on protection from contracting monkeypox:
• Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.
• Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox.
• Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with monkeypox.
• Avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with monkeypox has used.
• Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox.
• Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating or touching your face and after you use the bathroom.
For additional information on the monkeypox virus or to obtain information about the monkeypox vaccine, please contact your local health department or visit https://dph.georgia.gov/monkeypox.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
