GSBA President and Newton County BOE Chair Shakila Henderson-Baker presents the GSBA Leading Edge Award to Dr. Shelia Thomas and Dr. Michael Barr.

The Georgia School Boards Association recently presented Newton County School System officials with a Leading Edge Award for the district’s work in supporting the development of Professional Learning Communities.

According to NCSS chief strategy and support services officer Dr. Shelia Thomas, “the school system’s strategic plan includes ensuring that each school becomes a high-performing professional learning community. The strategic planning process involved engagement with the community and various stakeholder groups through action and planning teams and was officially adopted by the Newton County Board of Education.”

