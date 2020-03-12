COVINGTON — Several Newton County School System students won big at the recent Georgia Council for the Social Studies 2020 Regional Fair at the University of North Georgia/Gainesville Campus.
Newton County students competed against students in the Northeast Georgia Region, which includes Fannin, Banks, Walton, Gilmer, Franklin, Union, Hart, Morgan, Towns, Elbert, Greene, Rabun, Madison, Taliaferro, Lumpkin, Jackson, Columbia, White, Barrow, McDuffie, Habersham, Clarke, Warren, Stephens, Oglethorpe, Glascock, Dawson, Wilkes, Hancock, Forsyth, Lincoln, Putnam, Hall, Oconee, Jasper, Butts, Monroe, Jones, Commerce City, Jefferson City, Baldwin, Gainesville City and Social Circle City school systems.
Eleven NCSS students won first place awards at the regional fair including Lauren Glover, Chelsea Williams, Blake Thomas, Jaden Williams, Isabella Webb, Simon Jenkins, Dhakiya Knights, Natalia Sanchez, Natalie Henderson, Jade Neal and Hannah Brothers.
Of the first place winners, five projects were selected to move on to the State Social Studies Fair on Saturday, May 2 at Eddie J. White Middle Academy in Hampton.
NCSS students who won awards at the 2020 Regional Social Studies Fair include:
Lauren Glover, Chelsea Williams, Blake Thomas, Jayden Williams, Simon Jenkins, Natalia Sanchez, Dhakiya Knights, Isabella Webb, Natalie Henderson, Jade Neal, Hannah Brothers, Megan Ellington and Tucker Consuegra.
The Georgia Social Studies Fairs lead students, through competition, to learn, practice and perfect research processes that can be used now and in the future to make informed decisions that impact both today and posterity.
Local, regional and state social studies fairs annually present exhibitions of student work from grades 5-12. Each project is designed to show research and conclusions about the study of people and their relationships to their physical and social environment.
“I am very proud of all of all of our Regional Social Studies Fair winners,” said Dr. Nikkita Warfield, NCSS director of secondary education. “They worked very hard on their projects and should be proud of their awards. Social Studies is an important subject as it serves as the foundation for developing judgments and understandings that influence future decisions; it serves to enable us to understand the world around us. Students who participate in the Social Studies Fair are to be commended for their hard work and desire to understand the impact of events throughout time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.