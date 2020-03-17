COVINGTON — With COVID-19 bringing all school operations to an unexpected halt, the Newton County School System will now have sack lunches available for all students from March 17-31.
After participating in several conference calls with Gov. Brian Kemp, NCSS superintendent Samantha Fuhrey made the decision to close all Newton County campuses for two weeks starting Monday, March 16.
Furthermore, with financial help from the Georgia Department of Education, the NCSS' School Nutrition program will provide an opportunity for families to drive through and pick up free breakfast and lunch meals at five school sites throughout the district Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
These sites include:
- Alcovy High, 14567 Highway 36.
- Newton High, 1 Ram Way.
- Veterans Memorial Middle 13357 Brown Bridge Rd.
- West Newton Elementary 13387 Brown Bridge Rd.
- Middle Ridge Elementary 11649 Covington Bypass Rd.
NCSS is partnering with Action Ministries for delivery at the following sites:
Service starting Wednesday, March 18:
- Eagle Point Community 12145 Highway 36
- Covington Housing Authority 5160 Alcovy Rd.
- Nelson Heights Community Center 7200 Lassiter St. SW
Service starting Monday, March 23:
- City of Porterdale Intersection of Main Street (Hwy. 81) and Hemlock Street.
Meals are for students only. Families can pick up meals for all children under the age of 18, or under the age of 21 for students with special needs. Children must be present for meals to be provided.
This program will be solely for the pick-up of meals, as meals cannot be consumed on site.
If a student currently receives a documented Special Diet Meal Accommodation through the School Nutrition program, please let NCSS know by contacting them at 770-788-3120.
Additionally, since Fuhrey decided to close schools, Gov. Brian Kemp also signed an executive order Monday evening stating that all Georgia schools (elementary, secondary and post-secondary) will close from March 18-31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.