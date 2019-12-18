COVINGTON — The Newton County School System announced the winners of the 2019 District Literacy Days Recitation, Drama, Read Aloud and Ready Writing competitions early this week.
NCSS Elementary and middle schools held poetry competitions at their school and sent their grade level winners to participate in the district’s recitation contest. Competitors were judged on a number of criteria in the poetry recitation contest, including stage presence, articulation, interpretation, memory and accuracy and difficulty of the piece.
System Recitation Contest winners:
- Jaxson Ford, kindergarten, South Salem Elementary, "I Tried to Do My Homework"
- Landon Mendoza, first grade, Newton County Theme School, "If I Were in Charge of the World"
- Allie Marks, second grade, East Newton Elementary, "Bored"
- Kayden O'Cain, third grade, Heard-Mixon Elementary, "Sick"
- Lorene Velasquez, fourth grade, West Newton Elementary, "Sick"
- Anthony Miller, fifth grade, Heard-Mixon Elementary, "If"
- Megan McElhaney, sixth grade, NCTS, "A Miracle to Behold"
- Naya Hatchett, seventh grade, Veterans Memorial Middle, "Escape"
- Amaya Williams, eighth grade, NCTS, "Why Am I Not Good Enough"
In the Ready Writing competition, school-level champions were given a writing prompt and one hour to complete their essays. Students are scored on a rubric of six traits: ideas and content, organization, voice, word choice, sentence fluency and conventions.
System Ready Writing winners:
- Ashlynn Harwood, third grade, Mansfield Elementary, "If I Could Travel Back in Time"
- Garrett Brooks, fourth grade, Mansfield Elementary, "Childhood Poverty"
- Gavin Bell, fifth grade, Oak Hill Elementary, "What is Your Most Memorable Day?"
- Blythe Edgar, sixth grade, NCTS, "Less Time in Front of the TV"
- Annalie Parker, seventh grade, NCTS, "New Class"
- Lila Whitmire, eighth grade, Indian Creek Middle, "Space Exploration"
Students in kindergarten through second grade participated in the Read Aloud of Best Piece Contest in which students, with the teacher’s assistance, choose a piece from the student’s collected writings to read aloud to the judges. They were scored on topic, words, order, sentences and articulation.
System Read Aloud winners:
- Harris Hawver, kindergarten, Mansfield Elementary, "My Daddy"
- Aubree Parish, first grade, Livingston Elementary, "If I had Three Wishes"
- Journey Johnson, second grade, Oak Hill Elementary, "If You Could Change the World What Would You Do and Why?"
The Middle Ridge Elementary School drama team won first place in the K-2 drama competition with their performance of “The Little Old Lady Who Wasn’t Afraid of Anything.”
Team members included: Kaylie Barnes, Kenna’De Benton, Jacob Beasley, Jada Beasley, Jamir Boyd, Sofia Hernandez, Karley Lackey, Kyra Liverpool, Skylin McClendon, Ayden Sailsman and Paige Wheeler.
Live Oak Elementary School’s drama team took first place in the grade 3-5 drama competition with their play, “The Whiz with a Twist.”
Team members included: Briona Dennis, Peyton Eleazer, Jack Hart, Samuel Holder, Hannah Humphries, Dominic Montfort, Simone Pierre, Natalie Thomas and Camar West.
At the Middle School level, Clements Middle School earned the first place trophy for their presentation, “Lost Voices.” Team members included: Jehden Robinson and Saniya Hogan.
Winners in all categories will now represent Newton County School System at the regional competition at Griffin RESA in February, 2020.
“The Literacy Days Competition provides students with the opportunity to perform and be recognized for their talents through the celebration of the arts,” said NCSS Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey. “I am proud of each and every one of our participants as it takes a tremendous amount of talent and commitment to participate in this type of competition. They represented their schools very well.”
She added, “In addition to our poetry recitation, read aloud, and drama team winners, our district ready writing winners are also very talented. I know Newton County School System will be well represented at the Griffin RESA Regional Literacy Days Festival.”