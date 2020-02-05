COVINGTON — The STEM Institute at Newton College & Career Academy and the Academy of Liberal Arts at Newton High School (ALANHS) are both accepting applications for the 2020-21 school year.
The application for the STEM Institute as well as ALANHS must be completed and submitted electronically by Friday, Feb. 21.
Links are provided on the Newton College & Career Academy website, Newton High School page and the Newton County School System website, respectively.
The STEM Institute recruits rising freshman with a strong interest in engineering or healthcare as a future career choice. While students may vary in their background and represent the diversity of Newton County’s population, they are similar in their motivation to achieve academically and in their determination to prepare for professional careers and positions of leadership. Students will achieve this through exposure to a unique curriculum combined with project-based/problem-based learning.
An Open House will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to provide more information to students and parents interested in the program.
All applicants that submit an application, will receive a confirmation email as well as a link to schedule an interview.
Applicants who meet the eligibility criteria must participate in an interview, scheduled for March 7.
Finalists will be notified by April 17 and must confirm acceptance no later than April 24 at 3:15 p.m. Waitlist finalists will be on standby until June 1.
For more information about the STEM Institute or the application process, please contact Dr. Mark Crenshaw at crenshaw.mark@newton.k12.ga.us.
Click here to link access STEM Institute Application.
Newton County School System students currently enrolled in the eighth grade whose parents reside in Newton County are eligible for ALANHS.
The Academy of Liberal Arts at Newton High School seeks for talented students who have an interest in Performing Arts (i.e. band, chorus, dance, theatre), Visual Arts (i.e. drawing, sculpture), Social Studies/ Sciences, and/or English/ Language Arts.
The ALANHS program is an intense four-year liberal arts education program that prepares high school students for the rigors of university studies, while providing them various opportunities to be exposed to broad knowledge of the wider world. This program develops a student’s sense of social responsibility through community service projects, transferable intellectual and practical skills and provides opportunities to travel abroad.
The ALANHS mission is to provide a globally competitive educational experience that is high quality, challenging and inspires all students to make positive contributions to society.
Once completed applications have been submitted, prospective students will be contacted via email for an ALANHS interview on Feb. 29. The interview process will include an opportunity for students to present a talent that is related to their liberal arts pathway of interest.
Presentations may be inclusive of, but not limited to: musical selections, creative writing samples, oratorical speech, creative dance, visual arts portfolio, social science presentation, etc.
The total number of students being accepted into the ALANHS Cohort has been limited to 56. Finalists will be notified on April 17 and must confirm acceptance no later than April 24 at 3:15 p.m. Waitlist finalists will be on standby until June 1.
Parents or students needing more information on the ALANHS program may contact the ALANHS Program Director, Dr. Victoria Lockhart at lockhart.victoria@newton.k12.ga.us.
