Newton County Schools recognizes school level 2019 Teachers of the Year
COVINGTON — The Newton County School System and the Newton County Chamber of Commerce announced the 2019-2020 school level teachers of the year Monday afternoon. These teachers will now participate in the county program with the winner serving as the Newton County School System’s 2020 Teacher of the Year.

Over the summer, each of the nominees worked on the district Teacher of the Year essay packet, which required each teacher to answer a number of questions concerning their educational background, philosophy and style of teaching.

On Sept. 17 and 18, each teacher participated in a 20-minute interview conducted by a panel of volunteer judges representing Newton County Schools, the Newton County Chamber of Commerce and local businesses and civic organizations.

Once scores from the essays and interviews are tallied, three finalists will be determined.

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, the Teacher of the Year selection committee will observe each of the three finalists teaching in his or her classroom. The teacher with the highest combined score on the essay, interview and observation, will be announced as the Newton County School System’s 2020 Teacher of the Year during a special ceremony at Newton High School on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 4:45 p.m.

All 23 Teachers of the Year will be recognized at the reception at Newton High School and presented with a commemorative plaque from the Coca-Cola Bottling Company. Each of the two runners-up will receive a crystal vase award. The 2020 Newton County Teacher of the Year will receive a crystal vase, a free three-month car rental from Covington Ford and a check for $1,000. In addition, this year’s winner will also represent Newton County School System in the Georgia Teacher of the Year program.

2019-2020 Teachers of the Year

East Newton Elementary - Angela Spencer

Fairview Elementary - Suvarna Naik

Flint Hill Elementary -  Dr. Shannon Price

Heard-Mixon Elementary -  Tina Hendrix

Live Oak Elementary - Beth Nolan

Livingston Elementary -Jaqerius Bibbs

Mansfield Elementary - Carroll Moss

Middle Ridge Elementary - Brittney Mapp

Newton County Theme - Mindy Alexander

Oak Hill Elementary - Shawanna Fluellen-Wilcher

Porterdale Elementary - Sasha Sanders

Rocky Plains Elementary -  Ginger Johnson

South Salem Elementary - Andreana Holmes

West Newton Elementary - Tori Durrett

Clements Middle - Kenrick Barnett

Cousins Middle - Karen Moss

Indian Creek Middle - Dr. Vicki Meeler

Liberty Middle - Alexis Franklin

Veterans Memorial Middle - Jennifer Hollowell

Alcovy High - Eboni Simmons

Eastside High - Betsy Proffitt

Newton High - Shundra Green

Newton College & Career Academy - Charlotte Joy

