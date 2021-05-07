COVINGTON — Between preparing healthy food, adhering to strict nutrition standards, navigating student food allergies or preferences, and offering service with a smile, the nutrition program professionals of Newton County Schools have a lot on their plate. To celebrate their hard work and commitment, Newton County Schools will celebrate School Lunch Hero Day on May 7. This day, celebrated annually since 2013, was designated by The School Nutrition Association and Jarrett Krosoczka, author of the “Lunch Lady” graphic novel series. School Lunch Hero Day provides an opportunity for parents, students, school staff and communities to thank those who provide healthy meals to nearly 30 million of America’s students each school day.
All across the nation, school district administrators, staff, parents and students plan to honor and recognize school nutrition professionals. Newton County Schools plans to do the same by serving customers alongside school nutrition professionals while dressed in identical attire promoting this heroic day; presenting appreciation cards, social media messages, and gifts to these team members who work in tandem with educators who are being honored during Teacher Appreciation Week. Please see at the following hyperlink, a special commemorative video of our school nutrition heroes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xZUjeB-ZiOc
“School nutrition employees must balance many roles and follow numerous federal, state and local regulations to ensure safe and healthy meals are available in schools. School Lunch Hero Day provides the opportunity for the community to thank these hardworking heroes,” said Abdul Lindsay, school nutrition director for Newton County Schools. Federal nutrition standards ensure that school cafeterias always offer low-fat or fat-free milk, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein. School meals also meet limits on calories, sodium, and unhealthy fats.
The importance and nutritional value of school meals are well documented. For many children, school lunch is the most important and nutrient-rich meal of their day. Newton County Schools strives to facilitate program participation by offering appetizing, diverse and culturally appealing food choices to its more than 18,000 in-person and virtual student learners. Additionally, our school nutrition heroes are especially motivated to serve free meals-compliments of the United States Department of Agriculture-during the ongoing pandemic.
Get the details about School Lunch Hero Day at www.schoollunchheroday.com. To learn more about the school nutrition program for Newton County Schools visit www.newtonschoolnutrition.org or https://www.facebook.com/NCSS.SNP.
The School Nutrition Association (SNA) is a national, non-profit professional organization representing more than 55,000 school nutrition professionals across the country. Founded in 1946, SNA and its members are dedicated to making healthy school meals and nutrition education available to all students. To find out more about today’s school meals, visit www.schoolnutrition.org/SchoolMeals.
