COVINGTON — Do you have a desire to teach? Do you have a teaching degree? Are you looking for a great new career opportunity? Newton County School System has the answer.
Register today to attend the Newton County School System 2020-2021 Teacher Job Fair on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Newton High School located at 1 Ram Way, Covington.
Beginning at 9 a.m. until 12 noon, administrators from each Newton County School System’s schools will be on site interviewing and hiring teachers to fill positions for the 2020-2021 school year.
“We have teaching positions available at both the elementary and secondary levels,” said Nyree Sanders, Director of Human Resources for Newton County Schools. “We are offering a $1,000 signing incentive to eligible teachers who sign a contract at the Job Fair.”
Eligible teachers will receive the incentive when they begin working for NCSS in August.
All applicants must register to attend the Job Fair by applying on the NCSS website, and certain documents are required to complete the online application process. These include a current resume, college transcripts, test scores, exemption scores for GACE program assessments (if applicable) and teaching certificate or certificate of eligibility (if applicable). '
Prospective applicants who are still in school, but will graduate soon, should provide a letter from the college confirming that they are on track for graduation
. In order to be offered a position with NCSS for the 2020-2021 school year, applicants must not be under contract with another school system for 2020-2021.
“We expect to hire between 200 and 250 teachers for the 2020-2021 school year,” said Sanders. “We request that individuals planning to attend pre-register for the Job Fair by applying to the NCSS 2020 Teacher Job Fair posted on our website.”
Teachers or individuals seeking a teaching position for the upcoming school year can visit the Newton County School System’s website at www.newtoncountyschools.org and register through the slide show at the top of the page.
For more information and details on how to apply, click on the following link: https://tinyurl.com/2020-NCSS-Teacher-Job-Fair.
Newton County School System is located in Covington, Georgia, approximately 40 miles east of Atlanta on Interstate 20. NCSS has many outstanding career opportunities available and offers an excellent benefits package as well as a balanced school calendar, which is convenient for students and employees.
NCSS does not discriminate on the basis of race, sex, color, religion, national origin, age, handicap in educational programs, activities or employment practices.
For more information about the NCSS Teacher Job Fair, contact the NCSS Human Resources Department at 770-787-1330 or via email at hrdept@newton.k12.ga.us.
