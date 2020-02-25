COVINGTON — Newton County’s legislative delegation has been asked to sponsor a local bill in the General Assembly that would create an authority to issue bonds for construction of county projects. The authority could be used to acquire funding for renovations of the Cousins Community Center, a project the county voted to take on earlier this month.
Commissioners on Feb. 18 approved a resolution calling for creation of the Newton County Public Facilities Authority. County Attorney Megan Martin told commissioners that the county’s bond counsel had recommended forming the authority in order to take advantage of lower bond rates and fees that would be available through an authority.
The county approved the purchase of the former Cousins Middle School on Geiger Street on Feb. 4, although the county has not yet determined how it will pay the purchase price of approximately $1.2 million, nor has it finalized how renovations will be funded.
The county currently rents the Cousins Center at a rate of $11,425 per month. The rented space includes the old school building and the adjacent gymnasium, which is used by the Newton County Recreation Department. Commissioners had discussed purchasing the Cousins campus in July 2015 when the building was offered for sale at $1.6 million, but ultimately opted to continue to lease it.
Commissioners have indicated they would consider bonding renovations of the Cousins Center. The county envisions the school buildings and gym as a multi-use facility that could house a black history museum, the Board of Elections, Emergency Management, Recreation Department programs, Georgia Driver Services and Keep Newton Beautiful. Georgia Driver Services and Emergency Management are already located at the center.
County officials have taken a preliminary look at the work that would be needed to renovate the facility. Ascension Program Management in Monroe estimated the cost of renovations would be $8.75 million, although some of the work could be done in stages.
Commissioners last week approved a payment of $4,950 to Ascension for its work to review the scope of the project and estimate the project costs.
