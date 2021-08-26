Newton County registered a significant decrease in the unemployment rate in July as the number of employed grew by more than 600.
"We are seeing positive labor market data across the state,” said Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “The unemployment rate is down in every region, county, and metropolitan statistical area reflecting the strength of our state’s economy. Career opportunities remain high for job seekers as we continue to see rising jobs numbers in metro and rural areas throughout Georgia.”
In Newton County, the unemployment rate was down one and two-tenths percentage points to 3.8% over the month. A year ago, the rate was 8.9%.
The labor force decreased in Newton County by 1 and ended the month with 53,230. That number is up 2,175 when compared to July of 2020.
Newton County finished the month with 51,209 employed residents. That number increased by 646 over the month and is up by 4,702 when compared to the same time a year ago.
The number of unemployment claims went down by 35% in Newton County in July. When compared to last July, claims were down by about 86%.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed about 651 active job postings in Newton County for July.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
