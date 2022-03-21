...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE
TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. With dry fuels,
high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme
caution.
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said last week that Newton County recorded an unemployment rate of 3.6%, up five-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 5.6%. Despite this, Newton County saw all-time highs in the labor force and number of employed for the month of January.
“Even though we continue to see Georgia’s workforce be successfully employed in record-breaking numbers, there is still much more work to do as we continue to see hundreds of thousands of jobs needed to be filled,” said Butler.
The labor force increased in Janaury by 436 to 54,492, an all-time high. That number is up 1,457 over-the-year.
Newton County ended January with an all-time high of 52,506 employed residents. That number increased by 143 in January and was up 2,464 as compared to last year.
Initial claims for unemployment were up 4% in January. When compared to last January, claims were down about 74%.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 438 active job postings in Newton County for January.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.