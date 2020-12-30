COVINGTON — A parcel of property once purchased by Newton County for the development of a reservoir has been approved for resale to the previous owner.
The Board of Commissioners approved the sale of the property to Carol Denise Stubbs at the board’s Dec. 1 meeting. The property, which totaled slightly more than an acre and included about 4 acres of easements, will be returned to Stubbs for the amount the county purchased it — $21,655.
According to County Attorney Megan Martin, the county bought the property in 2000 as part of land purchased for development of Bear Creek reservoir. The sales contract provided a repurchase option if the county could not obtain the permits necessary to develop the reservoir within a specified number of years.
In July commissioners approved the resale of three other parcels where the previous owners exercised their repurchase options.
The repurchase options required that the properties be repurchased for at least what the county paid for them.
Newton County spent about $22 million total for land acquisition, engineering, and consulting on the reservoir project before shelving it in 2015 after the Corps of Engineers informed the county that the project had been administratively withdrawn. The project became controversial due to the ongoing cost, the county’s inability to get a 404 permit, and changing population estimates that showed the county’s population would not grow to the level that would require an additional water supply.
