...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
COVINGTON — The Newton County Board of Commissioners has approved a resolution clarifying the grant application process and authorizing a county consultant to identify and and apply for grants.
At the recommendation of County Attorney Patrick Jaugstetter, commissioners voted unanimously March 7 to authorize Iparametrics to coordinate with commissioners and county staff to apply for grants on behalf of the county.
The resolution calls for Iparametrics to present all grant applications to the Board of Commissioners, although the board is not obligated to accept the grant funding nor undertake any of the grant-funded projects without a vote.
“Most of these grant applications require that the projects have some level of momentum behind them already,” said Jaugstetter, “something like a plan or a budget or, even if it’s a grant that’s going for the acqusition of property, a lot of times they require you to identify the property and show evidence you have made progress toward buying it.”
The resolution was presented to the board after the county encountered confusion over a federal Housing and Urban Development grant that was awarded for a Westside Youth Facility, even though no location has been selected for the project and no plans have been drawn up for the facility.
District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders applied for the grant last year without county authorization. The grant funds are reportedly still available, although the Board of Commissioners has not yet voted to accept the funds nor approved a location for the facility.
Sanders asked Jaugstetter if the new resolution would apply to the grant for which she applied.
“I think this would authorize (Iparametrics) to proceed, but the grant won’t be accepted nor will the project be authorized until this board votes on it,” he said.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
