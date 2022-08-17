NewtonBOC.jpg (copy)
COVINGTON — Newton County has settled employment discrimination claims with two former officials totaling more than $1 million.

Former county manager Lloyd Kerr and former county attorney Megan Martin have been awarded $575,000 and $500,000, respectively, in the settlements reached Aug. 10 and Aug. 11. The settlements will be paid by the county’s liability insurer, Charter Oak Fire Insurance Company. The county admits no liability in connection with the claims by Kerr and Martin.

(3) comments

Neuhierl
Neuhierl

How sad that this had to happen. Sanders and Henderson have made their racism well known. There may not be an admission of guilt, but they sure are guilty!

tomgahunter
tomgahunter

Henderson & Sanders need to resign NOW. Although insurance pays the claim they will up our rate to pay for it.

Neuhierl
Neuhierl

If only they would resign or, at minimum, stop their racism.

