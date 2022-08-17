COVINGTON — Newton County has settled employment discrimination claims with two former officials totaling more than $1 million.
Former county manager Lloyd Kerr and former county attorney Megan Martin have been awarded $575,000 and $500,000, respectively, in the settlements reached Aug. 10 and Aug. 11. The settlements will be paid by the county’s liability insurer, Charter Oak Fire Insurance Company. The county admits no liability in connection with the claims by Kerr and Martin.
Kerr’s $575,000 settlement will be divided as follows: Kerr will receive $373,745.36 — $93,436.34 in back pay and $280,309.02 in compensatory damages. Kerr’s attorney will receive $201,254.64.
Of Martin’s $500,000 settlement amount, she will receive $325,000 — $81,250 in back pay and $243,750 in compensatory damages. Her attorney will receive $175,000.
Martin’s and Kerr’s claims against the county included employment discrimination against the Board of Commissioners, as well as individual claims of discrimination against the three Black commissioners on the board — J.C. Henderson, Demond Mason and Alana Sanders. Kerr had also claimed breach of contract.
Kerr’s attorney, Edward D. Buckley of the Buckley Beal law firm, sent Newton County an ante litem notice Jan. 18, informing the county that Kerr intended to sue the county for refusing to renew his contract based on his race. Kerr claimed that the three Black commissioners who voted not to renew his contract “have a history of publicly advocating for all leadership positions within the county to be held by African Americans, which is an unlawful, racially discriminatory employment practice.”
Buckley also represented Martin in her legal claims against the county alleging racial and age discrimination.
Martin and Kerr are both white.
Kerr came under fire last November — primarily by Sanders and Henderson — over his plan to hire a consultant to oversee distribution of more than $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Sanders and Henderson complained that Kerr’s plan was taking too long to get money to their constituents. The county has since reversed course and hired a consultant to oversee the funding.
Buckley claimed that Sanders, Mason and Henderson had posted videos on social media advocating for Black leadership or had expressed racial hostility in conversations with public officials.
In an ante litem notices sent to the county in January, Buckley asserted that Kerr, Martin and other county employees at leadership levels who are white had “expressed concerns” to Commission Chairman Marcello Banes “about decisions made or pending concerning their employment based on their race.”
“Commissioners Sanders and Mason have made comments on both social media and to other commissioners regarding their intent to hire an African American candidate to replace Mr. Kerr,” Buckley wrote. “Commissioner J.C. Henderson has also made race-based comments regarding hiring practices.”
In addition to the claim of discrimination, Buckley claimed that the county breached Kerr’s contract by failing to adjust Kerr’s salary based on a market salary study, as required by his contract. Kerr’s annual salary was $137,500; an analysis of county manager salaries in the area determined that his salary should be between $175,000 and $200,500. However, the county did not adjust Kerr’s salary.
Buckley proposed a settlement of $700,000, which is the equivalent of three years of compensation and benefits, including the salary adjustment required under Kerr’s contract. He also proposed that the county pay Kerr compensatory damages, punitive damages and attorneys’ fees.
The law firm had sought a settlement of $850,000, plus compensatory and punitive damages, and attorneys’ fees in Martin’s case.
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day but that doesn't mean it has to be difficult to throw together or boring. Try out one of these recipes to make the most of the most important meal. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(3) comments
How sad that this had to happen. Sanders and Henderson have made their racism well known. There may not be an admission of guilt, but they sure are guilty!
Henderson & Sanders need to resign NOW. Although insurance pays the claim they will up our rate to pay for it.
If only they would resign or, at minimum, stop their racism.
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.