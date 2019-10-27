ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown to the Sexual Offender Registration Review Board (SORRB) on Oct. 24 at the state Capitol in Atlanta.
House Bill 1059, passed during the 2006 legislative session, required SORRB to determine the likelihood on whether a sexual offender will engage in another crime against a victim who is a minor or another dangerous sexual offense. The board determines if the sex offender will be classified as a Level One Offender, Level Two Offender or a Sexual Dangerous Predator.
Before being elected as sheriff of Newton County, Brown’s last assignment for the Sheriff’s Office was to oversee and manage the Sex Offender Registry Unit in Newton County.
Newton County as well as many other counties, did not have a mapping system to determine where the sex offenders were residing, working or attending an institution of higher learning. Brown initiated a program to track the whereabouts of sex offenders with only a pin map. Brown and Ernie Smith with GIS Services of Newton County, developed the first 36 X 36 pin map and later discovered the information could be integrated into the county’s web-based system to publish online for the community. Brown and Smith traveled throughout the state to assist other agencies with the implementation of the mapping system.
Brown also played a pivotal role in some of the landmark sex offender cases in Georgia. He was subpoenaed to testify in federal court on one of the most challenging cases in reference to sex offenders not being able to reside within a 1,000 feet of a bus stop.
“When I began working with the sex offender program at the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, there were only 65 sex offenders residing within the county,” said Brown. “Today, we have over 300 sex offenders residing in our county. I am grateful for Gov. Kemp to have appointed me to the Sex Offender Registry Review Board. I hope that the past years of knowledge and experience I have gained while managing the Sex Offender Registry Unit will offer a benefit to the board, Newton County and the State of Georgia.”