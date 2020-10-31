COVINGTON — Newton County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain James Walden was recently in the right place at the right time to save the life of a United States Marine Corps veteran, who called himself “PFC Milligan” in a letter addressed to Sheriff Ezell Brown on Sept. 23.
Milligan said he was traveling through Newton County with his wife when they stopped at a local restaurant, where they happened to come across Walden and his wife.
In the letter, Milligan recalled Walden’s words of inspiration and comfort, as well as the prayer he gave when he joined the couple on an outdoor bench. He declared Walden saved his life because the compassion shown to him diminished his thoughts of suicide caused by PTSD. Walden informed Milligan that he had saved the lives of at least five other veterans recently who were experiencing a similar medical condition and had thoughts of suicide.
“I am honored and delighted to take this opportunity to extend my heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to Chaplain James Walden for being in the right place at the right time and taking the time to offer words of encouragement to a stranger that resulted in saving the life of a man who has served our country,” said Brown. “Many people throughout America, unfortunately, experience PTSD; therefore, I want to thank Chaplain Walden for his kindness, compassion, dedication, expertise, and valuable service, not only to the men and women of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Newton County but also to those throughout the United States of America.”
Brown also thanked Milligan for his years of service in the U.S. Marines.
“Your contribution to our country is no small feat, and you are greatly appreciated,” said Brown.
